Dakota County attorney thanks
Eagan Police for investigative work
Robert Lee Baker of St. Paul was sentenced on June 17 to 36 and a half years in prison in connection to the fatal shooting and homicide of Maurice Antonio Anderson, 29, on Nov. 9, 2020, in Eagan.
Baker was convicted of second-degree murder with intent, not premeditated by a Dakota County jury on April 4.
A count of manslaughter was dismissed. Baker also received a 60-month concurrent prison sentence for possession of a firearm by ineligible person, a prior crime of violence conviction, an offense that he pleaded guilty to prior to the jury trial.
According to the criminal complaint, Eagan police responded around 9 p.m. Nov. 9, 2020, to a report of shots fired at an Eagan hotel. One caller indicated there was a man lying on the ground outside the hotel and another caller reported a red car leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
Officers arrived and after attempts to revive Anderson, he died at the scene.
The Hennepin County medical examiner determined Anderson had 11 gunshot wounds.
Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested a female driver, and front seat passenger who was identified as Baker.
The woman told police she and Baker had gone to an Eagan hotel to meet up with her friend.
After the friend came outside and got into the backseat of the car, the woman, her friend and Baker told police that two males with handguns got into the backseat on either side of the friend and told them to drive.
The woman said she drove to an adjacent hotel parking lot, pulled over and the males got out of the car and robbed her and Baker.
The woman and the friend said Baker got out of the car and they heard shooting. When the shooting had stopped, they said Baker got back into the car. The woman said she drove the friend back to where she was staying and were stopped by police.
Baker said the woman’s friend got into the car with them, and then two males got in and robbed them. Baker initially denied knowing what happened during the shooting, but admitted to getting out of the car and chasing them with a gun. Baker said both males who had robbed him pointed guns at him, and he fired his gun striking one of the males. He did not recall how many times he fired and said he placed the gun he used, a .40 caliber handgun, in a backpack that was in the vehicle. The officers located a .40 caliber handgun and a BB gun in the vehicle.
Officers did not locate a firearm near Anderson, and Baker said he collected the BB gun Anderson used the in the alleged robbery after Baker shot him and put it in the vehicle.
Officers found 16 discharged cartridge casings consistent with the .40 caliber handgun Baker admitted he used to shoot Anderson. The casings were found in multiple areas at the scene, consistent with Baker’s claim that he chased the victim as he was shooting him. There were no other types of discharge cartridge casings located at the scene.
Baker was not allowed to possess a firearm as a result of his criminal history.
Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena extended sympathy to the family and friends of Maurice Anderson.
She thanked the Eagan Police Department for its investigative work.
