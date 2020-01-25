Metro Republican Women are holding their annual Lincoln Day Lunch Tea on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Mendakota Country Club.
The guest speaker will be Maj. Alan Duff and his topic is “Bringing Hope Across America.” Duff has a bachelor of science degree in political science, and a master’s degree in urban and regional management. After 23 years in military leadership, he retired and served six years as an elected official in local government. He also founded Duff Companies LLC, serving as president, and is the author of several books including “Returning Hope Across America” and “Fixing America’s Shattered Politics.”
Duff has extensive experience advocating for our nation’s veterans at state and federal capitals. In 2013, he was awarded the Veteran Advocate for the Year award from the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal. Using a combined background in military service and local politics, Duff aims to challenge and empower concerned citizens to take effective steps in fixing America’s shattered politics.
In his speeches, he identifies the negative impacts from corruption and presents many actionable ideas on how concerned citizens can curtail the destruction and reverse the lost trust between frustrated citizens and self-serving elected officials.
Mendakota Country Club is at 2075 Mendakota Drive in Mendota Heights. Registration starts at 12 noon with lunch tea served at 12:30 p.m. and program begins at 1 p.m. The cost is $30 and reservations are required by Tuesday, Feb. 4. Those interested may go to www.metrogopwomen.org to pay online or make a reservation and pay at the door.
Metro Republican Women is part of the Minnesota and National Federation of Republican Women. For the past 36 years, the club has offered educational programs on current issues, plus outreach programs to military families, veterans, concerns for literacy issues and providing assistance to women who are returning to the workforce from incarceration or homelessness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.