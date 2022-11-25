Space Force Brig. Gen. Timothy A. Sejba spoke with passion of how his hometown and teachers laid the foundation in him to develop skills of discipline, tenacity, hard work while valuing public service and patriotism.

As a 1995 graduate of Farmington High School, Sejba was asked to be the keynote speaker during the Nov. 10 Patriotic Day celebration in the large recital hall at the high school. He is works for the U.S. Space Force – a new division of the U.S. Air Force.

