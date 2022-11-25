Space Force Brig. Gen. Timothy A. Sejba spoke with passion of how his hometown and teachers laid the foundation in him to develop skills of discipline, tenacity, hard work while valuing public service and patriotism.
As a 1995 graduate of Farmington High School, Sejba was asked to be the keynote speaker during the Nov. 10 Patriotic Day celebration in the large recital hall at the high school. He is works for the U.S. Space Force – a new division of the U.S. Air Force.
After graduating, Sejba studied computer engineering at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He was then commissioned into the U.S. Air Force through the Office Training Corp. as a distinguished graduate. In 2021, Sejba was nominated for the transfer to the U.S. Space Force.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt emailed him two months ago asking if he would consider coming back to serve as the Patriotic Day keynote speaker. “I couldn’t say yes fast enough, so thank you Mayor,” Sejba said.
“It is a real pleasure for me to come home, it’s been a number of years for me, and it is certainly an honor to be a part of this ceremony and to come home and enjoy this night,” Sejba said.
“Patriotism is one of the key themes tonight and is certainly internalized differently in each one of us, it is an inspiration that spreads through many forms, being a volunteer, organizational patriotism, occupational, military and personal,” he said.
Sejba explained how returning to his hometown has brought back a lot of memories from his childhood. He recalled his days as a member of the Dakota County 4-H Club, attending demolition derbies at the fair, playing little league baseball, riding his bike to the pool, eating ice cream at Dairy Queen, and marching in the high school band among his friends in the Dew Days parade.
“Those are a few of the memories that I have and hold dear as a Farmington resident, and no matter how many years I am away, coming home here will always be special,” Sejba said.
He said the Farmington Veterans Memorial Park inside the Rambling River Park is a beautiful addition to the city.
“There is a very important message: ‘All gave some and some gave all,’ ” he said.
“For any of you who served in the military, you fit into that category tonight, all of you made a decision once in your life that you raised you right hand and you swore that you would protect and defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic, and there are very few people in our country who take that oath, and so much so that there are very few people who can give their life because of love of country, so thank you for doing that,” Sejba said.
He said his father, grandfather and many friends served in the military.
“They inspired me to not only join the Air Force, but join the Space Force and I certainly would not be here today without them,” he said.
“We do have threats that they are facing, and we have been through that in the past many months with Russia, and the same thing with China as they are a growing power in the space community,” Sejba said. “The last almost seven weeks I have spent the majority of that time in the Pacific, and I have spent time with all of our services in Hawaii, in Australia meeting with allies and I spent time in South Korea, understanding how democracy continues to be challenged in that region as we go forward,” he added.
“Space is a key piece in how we continue to protect our country,” he added. Space Force is not just in place to support the military and to explore and research scientific purposes, Sejba said “It is absolutely a key fabric to everyone in our day-to-day lives and that is why it is so important.”
Giving words of gratitude to local veterans in attendance, Sejba said “In many cases the veterans continue to serve long after they take off the uniform, and tonight we honor the men and women and families who have answered the calls and wore the nation’s uniform,” Sejba said.
November is Military Appreciation Month to honor service members and their families. “We realize they are the backbone for those of us who serve, and they allow us to continue to serve our country,” he said.
As a Farmington High alum, Sejba said his most influential teachers and coaches also served their country in the military prior to entering the field of teaching.
His former football coach Pat Hudak was a military security policeman from 1974-78, stationed at Duluth Air Force Base and in Florida.
“He (Hudak) instilled leadership and discipline and pushed me and many others to always set the example and he had done this for almost four decades,” Sejba said.
The other teacher was Jeff Gottwig, the former longtime Farmington High band director who served in the U.S. Army from 1974-1980 in Virginia and Berlin, Germany. Gottwig came to work for Farmington High School as the band director in 1986, and he served students for 30 years, retiring in 2016.
“He (Gottwig) came at a time when the band program desperately needed leadership and he brought it, and then some,” Sejba said. “He taught me and thousands of others the importance of leadership, and a springboard of teamwork and pride, and he did that all with the enjoyment of music.”
Sejba thanked all students who worked to make the Patriotic Day Celebration possible.
“I hope each of you have a role model that will continue to guide you and give you an example of what service is,” he said.
Sejba said there have been 1.9 million veterans who have served to protect and defend the United States.
“Thank you for your sacrifice, your sense of duty and love of country that is a personal held value and one that cannot be taken for granted,” he said.
