What happens when you put a fan of Minneapolis 1980s music in charge of a suburban Twin Cities brewery?
You get a beer named in honor of The Suburbs.
No, we aren’t talking about the collection of suburbs around Eagan, we are talking about the iconic alternative rock band The Suburbs, which was at the center of the ascension of the Minneapolis Sound in the 1980s.
Daniel Jacobs, co-founder and owner of Bald Man Brewing, has been brewing up a collaboration with Chan Poling, singer and keyboardist of the band, to name a brew after The Suburbs’ most recognizable song and album “Love is the Law.”
Love is the Law Pub Ale will take center stage Saturday along with the real Suburbs, which will headline a concert during Bald Man Brewing’s Sixth Birthday Bash.
Jacobs said he is very excited to host one of his favorite bands at the brewery and much less have the chance to honor them with a brew. He said a few tickets were available as of Tuesday for the show. For those who can’t make the show, the beer will be available in 16 ounce cans in liquor stores and in kegs in bars and restaurants the week of Aug. 22.
Jacobs took some time out recently to answer a few questions about the project.
How did the connection with The Suburbs get made to come up with this idea?
We decided to see if they would play for our Sixth Birthday Bash on Aug. 20 and they said they would. We have been approached by many other breweries to do a collaboration beer with them but I then though of pitching The Suburbs on the idea. After all our motto is “Beer that Rocks!” My goal was to get them out there more, as they are an important part of the Minneapolis Sound in the 80’s with The Replacements, Prince, Husker Du, and we wanted to help educate this to newer audiences.
I suppose you are a big fan of The Suburbs. Did you ever think you’d make a beer in tribute to them? How does it make you feel that you have done it?
Yes! I was a huge fan. I went to the University of Minnesota and “Love is the Law” album and especially “Monster Man” was my “go-to” walking across the 10th Avenue bridge to classes every day. I was also into Prince and the Replacements, but The Suburbs were the biggest and best to me back then. My background is in CPG with mass merchants where I did a ton of licensing of products of huge companies to sell to Target and Walmart, but I would never imagine that I would be in a family brewery business working with my childhood idols! It blows my mind!
What kind of reception have you been getting since announcing the new brew and the event?
Very good reception. Everyone is embracing this concept to bring everyone together in the name of love over a easy drinking pint of beer. Our VIP tickets sold out in a week and our general admission tickets are selling extremely well for the kickoff concert event for Love is the Law Pale Ale. We will also be have a food drive and a charity raffle for $3,000 of gift certificates and items for the local Open Door Food Pantry that is in dire need of help now during these immense inflationary times.
What kinds of logistics did you need to satisfy to put their song name on the beer?
We were completely transparent with them on our costs and profits made on all items and that we would partner equally on our collaboration beer.
The song was used in a Target commercial some years back. Why did you and the band decide this was the song to use for the beer?
Yes “Love is the Law” is/has been used in a ton of media. We looked at many ideas for songs but “Love is the Law” stood out as their breakthrough album and song that has the most recognition.
How did you arrive on the brew formula for the beer?
So when we decided on the song, we then went for the brand messaging for it. The song was about everyone loving one another in difficult times so it was very relevant for our country and our world right now. We knew we wanted everyone to enjoy it so we developed an easy drinking Old Pub Ale (also known as ESB) that is very interesting but also very agreeable to all beer drinkers. The song was written to bring everyone together, so gather with friends and drink a pint of their pub ale in the name of love and rock and roll. This ale is a very easy drinking beer that should be shared by all.
What has it been like working with the band on the project?
Chan loved the concept that we developed as to why we made this beer with them and what the brand’s messaging was. We went with a very simple can label design just as they have always done with their band’s brand so we worked well together on developing it. Some minor back and forths and it was done. Chan has been very pleasant to work with. His one email on the brand messing concept was: “This is wonderful. They like the easier drinking ales, so they think our Pub Ale is a good fit for them as well. We all are very excited for this collab beer.”
More information about the event is at BaldManBrewing.com.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
