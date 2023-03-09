Staff, council members praise
her dedication to the city
If you live in Farmington you may not know Cindy Muller, but those who do say she is respected, trusted and holds the institutional knowledge about the city and its history gained during the last quarter of a century.
During her last Farmington City Council meeting, Muller thanked past and current city councils and praised relationships she has built with city staff. Staff and council members said she is kind, resourceful and reliable with a hard work ethic and commitment to the city and residents.
“It has truly been an honor to do so for the past 24 years,” Muller said. “Working here has given me the opportunity to be a part of many events and to make some wonderful friends along the way.
“I highly encourage anyone looking for a career to consider working in government, it is very fulfilling,” she said. “To my city employees and my co-workers, we are very much a work family, we know the sounds of each other’s footsteps and laughter, and we always have each other’s backs and are always there to help whenever needed.”
To the council, she said: “We remember those who have gone before us and we bring in new employees into our fold. The one request I have is for this tradition to continue, so thank you and I will miss everyone.”
She was honored with a retirement party on March 2 in the atrium at city hall attended by community members, election judges and present and past city employees.
Muller, 62, retired this month after a long, fulfilling career in city government, she said.
She became a city employee 24 years ago when she saw an ad in the newspaper and applied.
The native of Charles City, Iowa, was working for a company in Mendota Heights at the time. Muller said she didn’t have any prior knowledge or experience working in city government.
“I like the community and it reminds me very much of home, and I like the residents here and I like the staff, the people I work with are just wonderful,” Muller said.
Even though she has carried the title of administrative assistant, she worked in many areas. She was the city clerk and elections clerk leading the city’s elections, hiring and training election judges.
“As far as what my job has covered and what I am the most proud of is the transparent and honest elections we have run here in Farmington. I have had a lot of help with other staff people and wonderful election judges, many of whom have come back year after year and we have been getting quite a few new people in, too, and I am really glad to see that,” Muller said.
One milestone Muller said that was fun to be a part of was moving into the new city hall.
“Moving to this beautiful city hall was a huge deal for the employees that were here at the time and for the downtown area itself, and I can remember it was very important to keep the city hall in the downtown,” Muller said.
Muller is very thorough in keeping and recording minutes of city meetings, workshops and commission meetings.
“The minutes (from meetings) tend to be your history of what happened, and you not only have to tell what happened, but you have to put in the reasoning behind it, so I have always tried to include that,” she said.
Due to her efforts, Farmington’s back story is there for anyone who wants to read it.
“I remember when I started that was the way that I learned was to do a lot of research, and people would have me look back at things and that was how I learned things about the city, and that made me very aware of the importance of the minutes and record keeping because that is your history,” Muller said.
“I would say the most fun thing I have done was running the downtown Farmington Farmers Market, and it was something different and unique and it was a great event that brought people downtown,” Muller said.
She worked for six city administrators and four mayors, along with many city staff and council members.
Many say Muller has been the glue in recent years with many changes in administrative staff.
Prior to her departure, she has been compiling a manual of information for staff to consult to keep the city running smoothly when she’s gone.
“This is where you can find it when I am not here,” Muller said.
When asked what prompted her to consider retirement, Muller said “Maybe within the last year or so I really decided, and you just know when it’s time.”
“You don’t spend 24 years as part of a team or an organization without being impactful,” Mayor Joshua Hoyt said, “and while it might be candidly said with a little smirk and smile, it comes from a heartfelt place, each and every person within the city of Farmington’s organization appreciates your time, your dedication – I just wish the residents could see directly what you have done for this community.”
“We will never forget your impact, and it is greatly appreciated,” he said.
City Administrator Lynn Gorski said: “Cindy Muller was a well-trusted and respected city of Farmington employee - she should be very proud of her accomplishments while working for the city. Residents and staff always knew they could go to Cindy to help them find the ‘thing’ or help them out with a process. I’m grateful our paths have crossed and wish her the very best in her well-deserved retirement.”
Giving praise to Gorski, Muller said: “Lynn she is awesome, she truly cares about the city employees and Farmington and she is very devoted to Farmington and to the employees, and if I was 10 years younger I wouldn’t be leaving yet because I really enjoy working for her.”
In her retirement Muller will have Mondays free of meetings. She will look to relax and read books. She looks forward to spending time with family and her great nieces and nephews. She will pursue a new hobby in gardening after getting involved in the Dakota County Master Gardeners program.
“I have been devoted to working in general for 43 years of administrative work, and working is all I have ever known so retirement will be different,” she said.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
