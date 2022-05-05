Kruegers were caught in ‘family glitch’ paying 25% of their income on health insurance
A 2006 Lakeville North High School graduate and her Savage family will be paying much less for their health insurance after President Joe Biden signed an executive order on April 5 to fix the “family glitch” in the Affordable Care Act.
Allie Krueger and her husband, Bobby Krueger, attended a White House ceremony as their story of paying more than 25% of their household income despite having insurance through Bobby Krueger’s employer became emblematic of the “family glitch,” which has similarly affected more than 5 million Americans and 62,000 Minnesotans.
For those families, they had been paying more than the 9.83% of household income deemed affordable by the ACA because the percentage for a subsidy pertained only to single people or an individual parent, in their case Bobby, and not the rest of the family.
When Allie Krueger lost her job in 2021 as entertainment manager of large venue, she was unable to use the MNsure health care exchange since her husband was receiving insurance through a private employer. Despite the job loss, the family was earning too much to qualify for low-income government programs.
The additional coverage the Kruegers obtained through the employee plan for Allie, one child, and two on the way pushed their health care costs to over 25% of their income.
Allie Krueger said the couple considered getting divorced, since it would allow her to enter the ACA exchange. Another option was to lower their income to qualify for Medicaid.
She then sought help from the office of U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake.
Craig said she was aware about the “family glitch,” but hearing a personal story reflective of the problem made it a real issue worth changing.
She said that for nearly a year she used the Kruegers’ story to pressure the White House to address the “family glitch.”
Craig argued that paying more than 25% of a family’s income was more than unsustainable for working families.
The fix allows family members of workers who are offered affordable self-only coverage but unaffordable family coverage may qualify for premium tax credits to buy ACA coverage.
Biden said that it’s estimated that 200,000 uninsured people would gain coverage, and nearly 1 million Americans would see their coverage become more affordable. The Congressional Budget Office said closing the glitch would cost $45 billion over the next 10 years.
The White House said the rule would amount to the most significant administrative action to improve implementation of the ACA since its enactment.
It was so significant, that it brought former President Barack Obama back to the White House for the first time since he left office in 2016. “I am truly humbled, and it feels unbelievable that my story was the impetus for 5 million Americans being able to access affordable health care,” Allie Krueger told District 194 in a news release. “I never imagined that sharing my story would have such an impact. I am thankful that I was able to make a real difference, so others don’t have to experience the stress and tears that I experienced.”
“I’m so thrilled that the administration is taking this long-overdue action to lower costs for working families like the Kruegers – and I couldn’t be happier that Allie and Bobby were able to join me at the White House on this special day,” Craig said in a press release.
“We often get caught in thinking that things are just the way they are and can’t be changed, when that doesn’t have to be the case,” Allie Krueger told District 194. “Even when you think you keep hitting ‘dead ends,’ have the drive to continue and stay course. I found that one voice can have a lot of power. I hope others use my story as a catalyst to inspire change in order to make this a better world. You can be a change-maker!”
Earlier this year, Craig helped introduce a bill to resolve the glitch through legislative action.
The family glitch originated from a 2013 Internal Revenue Service and Department of Treasury rule that determined families are ineligible for financial assistance if a family member is offered “affordable” employer coverage. In 2021, the affordability threshold is 9.83%, which means that an individual qualifies for subsidized marketplace coverage if their employer health insurance premiums exceed 9.83% of household income. However, this threshold does not take into account the cost of covering the rest of the household.
In Minnesota, the average annual premium for an individual is $6,904 and the average annual family premium is $20,751, according to Craig’s office. Under the glitch, a family with a household income of $85,000 would not qualify for premium tax credit assistance even if they paid the average family total, which would amount to more than 24% of their household income.
Most people in the family glitch are spending an average of 15.8% of their gross income on insurance, but close to 10% decide to not obtain insurance, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The majority of people affected are full-time workers and earn too much to qualify for assistance programs for the poor.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
