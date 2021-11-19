Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan will be closed from Nov. 22-24 next week due to an archery deer management hunt, according to Dakota County Parks.
The closures will be enforced by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.
During this time, access to the Dakota County Residential Compost Drop site at the Holland Lake Trailhead will remain open.
