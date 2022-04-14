Friends of the Robert Trail Library seeking new volunteer organizers
Just a few days before what could be the last chapter for the Friends of the Robert Trail Library’s Book Sale, the group’s president, Jo Gilbertson, met with a local resident who donated four boxes of books to the 14-year-old nonprofit group.
Gilbertson, a former book store clerk and Friends’ president since its inception in 2008, was happy to drive over to the woman’s house to collect the titles.
But it may be her last such trip, as like many of the Friends volunteers, Gilbertson isn’t getting any younger and the labor-intensive nature of the Book Sale has them thinking they will turn the page on the annual event either calling it “the end” next week or turning it over to a new set of volunteers.
“We have a core group of 20 who really step up to the plate every single year,” Gilbertson said. “We are doggone tired. We need fresh blood.”
Among the issues of staging the sale are storage unit costs of about $2,000 annually, transporting and inventorying the books, and logistics, which include organizing, operations, set up and cleanup for six-day sale in the meeting room of the Dakota County branch library in Rosemount.
Gilbertson said experience gained over the years hasn’t helped ease the work load.
“It’s still a lot of heavy lifting,” she said. “It takes time to presort and display the books. … There is certainly a lot of work involved. Our core group is getting older. It’s just a huge responsibility. We are looking for others to take over if possible.”
Gilbertson said it is sad it has come to this, but even for the dedicated book lovers in the group, there’s a limit to their passion for page-turners and raising funds for the Robert Trail Library.
“It’s a great social event, too,” Gilbertson said. “We will miss seeing all of these people every year. They are going to be disappointed, but we need new people to run it.”
She said the goal of the sale is to empty the storage unit by selling all the books and reevaluating everything after its all done.
For years, nonprofit organizations have struggled to attract volunteers. The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t make things any better, as the shutdown led to the cancellation of events, including the Book Sale in 2020.
It also made people reticent to interact with others due to virus spread, and for young families it seemed they were doing all they could to keep up with work, school and family commitments leaving little time for volunteering.
Gilberston said the Friends group is like many nonprofits that have the same members doing most of the work year in and year out.
She said the 300 Friends members, many of them are in it just for the early entry that gets them to the Member Preview sale on Tuesday.
Set up for this week’s sale started on Saturday, when the estimated 300 boxes of about 5,000 books were brought from the storage unit to the library by members of the Rosemount High School boys lacrosse team, which is coached by Lance Kuehn.
“They have been fantastic,” Gilbertson said. “They make quick work of it.”
She said the lacrosse team receives a donation from the Friends for their efforts.
But that is the extent of their involvement. The rest of the set up, operations and take down is handled by the Friends.
Gilbertson said it would be unfortunate for the sale to go away since it is an inexpensive way for teachers, who are admitted free, to stock their classroom libraries and for families to build their collections at home.
She said many books are for children and young readers.
Gilbertson said the increased availability of books in digital formats hasn’t taken any steam out of the sale.
“I don’t think it has diminished our community’s desire for having a book in your hands,” Gilbertson said.
She said each year the sale makes more money than the previous year and funds are donated to the library for programming and materials.
“I’ve been kind of surprised at how well we do,” Gilbertson said.
The Friends group has worked closely with library staff to collect donated books. Ever since the opening of the library, it has reserved a place for people to donate books and other media. Library staff reviews the donations to determine if any could be retained. If not, they go on to the Friends.
One result of the pandemic cancellations is that the 2020 and 2021 spring sales were nixed. Last summer books piled up so high in storage, that the Friends needed an October sale to dwindle the supply.
Gilbertson said they won’t be actively asking people if they’d like to take over running the book sale, but they will answer any questions people have about it.
She said the Friends group will continue to organize its many other activities in the community, including helping a program display artwork by local school children at the library, organizing the Rosemount Book Festival & Writers Workshop, and giving away books during Rosemount Leprechaun Days.
The Book Sale will start April 18, when the event will open to members at the Preview Sale from 4-7:30 p.m. Non-members may pay $10 at the door.
Remaining dates and times are:
Tuesday, April 19 to Thursday, April 21, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 23, is Bag Sale Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Prices for adult books are $1 for hard cover and 50 cents for soft cover. The prices for children’s books are 50 cents for a hard cover and 25 cents for paperback.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.