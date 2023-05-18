Diane Lindo and Lara Kelley have been through a lot together.
Since opening the Minnesota School of Beauty in 2003, the two have overcome the challenges of starting a business, the Great Recession, enrollment that once dipped to a single student, and a three-month shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We can move mountains together,” Lindo said in a recent interview. “I couldn’t imagine doing it with anyone else.”
In the early 2000s, the longtime friends and co-workers at the Minnesota School of Business told each other for about a year they would some day embark on their own.
When they decided to open a school together, Kelley said when they first saw the space for rent at 20186 Heritage Drive in Lakeville “right when I touched the door. I said: ‘This is going to be home. We are moving in.’ ”
It was good premonition for the longtime south metro residents – Lindo is a Burnsville High School graduate and current Rosemount resident, and Kelley is a longtime Bloomington resident. Over the past two decades, the school has graduated 700 and treated 98,000 clients.
“It felt right at the beginning that this was the place to be,” Lindo said. “It’s always been a family atmosphere and a family setting.”
“It’s home,” Kelley said. “We love Lakeville.”
Lindo, who is the school’s business manager, and Kelley, who is education director, didn’t realize the 20-year milestone was upon them until they were called by the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce about a month ago, when it wanted to recognize the school for being a chamber member for 20 years.
After that, they decided to throw a party with invitations sent to local leaders and past and current clients and students.
They said the celebration reinvigorated the passion they had when they founded the school, as they were already working on rebranding and new website this fall to coincide with their 100,000 client service and a grand reopening.
As they reflect on the school’s history, Lindo and Kelley, who were named Dakota County Tribune Exceptional Businesswomen in 2014, are thankful they have been able to endure difficult times.
They said they went without a paycheck in the first eight months of operation, and the first graduation ceremony was met with a flood of water inside the building, which nearly derailed the celebration.
“We got it cleaned up,” Kelley said. “We weren’t going to let that ruin their special day.”
Fortunes turned around as demand for cosmetology education increased, they formed partnerships with local salons and high schools, and word spread about the school’s quality and family atmosphere.
About a year into operations, MSB started working with area high schools to offer a program based on the school’s full curriculum.
Since that time, up to 20 students from Lakeville and Farmington high schools have enrolled in the program each year.
“Here, they can learn the process,” Kelley said. “They can be working on their career in high school and kick the tires to decide if they have an interest in it.”
The students can earn scholarships and work toward their final certifications at the same time.
A few years after establishing the school, the Great Recession rocked the salon industry, as it suffered job losses when individuals’ discretionary spending tightened.
“God has directed and steered our boats,” Lindo said. “In 2008-09 when the economy tanked we had all of our credit into it, so we said it really needs to pay off. We are not quitters.”
The economy was slow to recover, and the school downsized to 5,700 square feet in 2015 when a new lease was signed.
Enrollment was at a single student in September 2016, when Regency Beauty Institute closed all of its locations in Minnesota, including those in the south metro.
An estimated 450 students who had paid tuition for the year could not recover it all in some cases, and credit transfer was challenging.
MSB took in as many students as it could, offering them free classes if they were unable to receive their tuition back from Regency.
“We went to the rescue of many of those students,” Kelley said. “Industry leaders came in to help us as well.”
During that time, MSB developed relationships with Cole’s Salons, Milkshake/Salon Only Sales, and Nino Altobelli, the Burnsville-based vice president and creative director for Rocco Altobelli Salons and Day Spas.
Kelley said Altobelli brought a whole new education program to MSB, changing everything from admissions policies, which allows enrollment any time of the year, to the curriculum that supports anywhere from 20 to 40 students on different tracks at a given time.
“We believed our education was the best, but now we know our education is the best,” Kelley said. “Graduates are leaving here salon ready.”
Kelley said students now feel like they are getting more one-on-one instruction from the faculty of five full- and part-time instructors.
She also said admissions became more selective.
Kelley said applicants earn their way into the program by demonstrating their desire and dedication through a cover letter and interview.
The Minnesota School of Beauty recently became one of two schools in the Midwest to become part of Intercoiffure America Canada, an association of what its says are the most talented and prestigious members of the beauty profession.
“With everything that has been happening, we are making sure we are moving forward,” Kelley said. “We have really become advocates for the industry and fighting for the rights of others. … We want to change a lot of things from the way it used to be.”
Kelley said the beauty industry has been known for having cliques, drama, and gossip, but the school says it doesn’t tolerate any of it.
Kelley said the critical element to success was finding the right team. She said the current group of instructors is the best they’ve ever had.
“From the beginning, we’ve been about helping people be the best they can be,” Lindo said. “We want to touch lives. It seems like every single year we have been reinventing ourselves. If it wasn’t for our staff, clients and students, we wouldn’t be here today.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
