Incumbents reelected, but Hellier’s move to mayor to precipitate a change
Incumbents were returned to the Lakeville City Council after election night, but the council will still welcome a new member in 2023 after Council Member Luke Hellier was voted in as mayor.
Hellier, who has served on the council since 2016, will be sworn in as Lakeville’s mayor to replace Doug Anderson, who did not seek reelection, in January, which will leave a vacancy on the council.
Hellier will have familiar company, as Council members Michelle Volk and Joshua Lee were reelected after election night. They received more votes than three other candidates.
Volk earned 15,727 votes, or 33.19%, and Lee had 13,059 votes, or 27.56%.
Richard Henderson, who has previously run for council, finished 782 votes behind Lee, tallying 12,277 and 25.91%.
Abdi Abdulle received 3,613 votes, or 7.63%, and Hesham (Sham) Shaaban Abdel-Khalek, who has previously run for mayor, had 2,536 votes, or 5.35%.
Campaigns for elected office are time consuming for candidates, but the burden is less on unopposed candidates like Hellier.
He has needed some extra time during the campaign’s final weeks since his wife, Josi, gave premature birth to twins Sandy and Tripp on Oct. 8. The twins have been in the neonatal intensive care unit since that time.
“The past six weeks have been really difficult,” he said in an email to the newspaper. “Josi and I are so thankful for the outpouring of support from family and friends. We continue to ask for prayers and are hopeful that they will be home soon!”
In an interview prior to the campaign, Hellier said his free time, after family and work commitments, is spent in service to the city.
That has afforded him some time to think about his role as mayor.
“I’ve got about a half a dozen big ideas that I’d like to focus on in 2023, but first the council will need to appoint my replacement for the remainder of my two-year term,” he said. “Once the council is back to full strength, our plan is to have intensive planning sessions to gather input from all five members, community members, and business leaders to build a strategic vision that we have jointly collaborated on.”
Among the other items he’d like to address are public safety, investing in infrastructure, and managing growth.
He said he plans to be open and accessible to residents, as he will hold regular office hours and have his personal contact information available on the city’s website.
“I am so grateful that the voters in Lakeville have decided to support me as mayor, and I look forward to working together to continue moving the community forward,” he said.
Lee wrote in an email to the newspaper that he was humbled and grateful to be elected.
When campaigning, he said residents were very clear about three overarching ideas.
“First, residents expect to feel safe within their homes, neighborhoods, schools, businesses and institutions. Second, residents want to be heard when their concerns are raised. Third, residents want an effective, forward thinking council that can pivot, when needed, to address today’s issues while strategically preparing for tomorrow’s.”
Lee said he plans to engage in discussions to expand firefighter personnel, increase mental health support for residents and police officers, and improve trail connectivity to schools and parks.
City staff proposed hiring six full-time firefighters during the 2023 budget discussions, but the council did not include the new hires, citing a need to research the topic and explore funding options. The city is in the process of seeking a federal grant to receive partial funding for hiring new firefighters.
In an effort to improve communication, Lee said he looks forward to hearing input from the new Youth Advisory Commission and he plans introduce more regular community forums in the neighborhoods.
“I look forward to continuing to lead Lakeville in a way that represents the desires and concerns of each and every constituent in this community,” he said.
Volk, who was first elected to the council in 2018, said in a questionnaire prior to the election that she thought some areas improvement for the city would be to support first responders and public safety, enhance parks with inclusive playground equipment, and partner with organizations and other government entities to benefit Lakeville.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
