Incumbents win; closest local legislative race was in 57B
Election night in Dakota County held few surprises in the state House and Senate races.
Incumbents won in 11 races, and three open seats held true to past voting form with two Republicans and one DFLer winning in areas currently represented by those parties.
The closest race was in the new boundaries of House District 57B with 11 northeast Lakeville precincts. Republican Jeff Witte won by 3.33% or 1,676 votes over DFLer Erin Preese, who had campaigned previously in the old House District 58A.
Witte, a retired police sergeant, received 10,466 votes and won eight precincts, while Preese, a teacher in the Lakeville Area School District, had 9,790 votes and won precincts 13, 15 and 18 in the eastern part of the district.
“From the beginning, my campaign was about service,” Witte said in a email to the newspaper. “It was about taking a lifetime of service as a police officer and turning it into service for the people of Lakeville.”
Witte has served on the Lakeville Planning Commission for six years, the past two years as chair. He also served as the president of Minnesota Thunder Academy, a youth soccer club.
He said his message to voters was that he would advocate for permanent tax relief, strong public safety, and quality education that involves parents. He said he plans to work across the aisle to find common ground and ways to address the challenges facing the state. He said he is hopeful there is bipartisan support for strengthening law enforcement, eliminating the tax on Social Security, and addressing transportation needs.
“I’m a realist and understand voters have chosen to put the Democrats in control of the Legislature and governor’s office, so that will change the work that I do,” he said. “I’m going to be a voice for the people of Lakeville, finding common ground with the Democratic majority when I can and calling out wrongheaded policy when I can’t.”
He said his door will always be open in St. Paul.
“We may not always agree on every issue, but we do all agree that we want the best for our community and the whole state of Minnesota,” he said. “The best way we make government work again for all of us is to talk to each other, not shout at each other.
“As a first-time candidate, this was a learning experience for me, and I never dreamt of being so inspired by the people I met on this journey — and I look forward to serving them in St. Paul,” he said. “It’s been especially humbling during this campaign to have people I know and have just met come out to support my candidacy.”
More results
Incumbent state Sen. Zach Duckworth and Rep. Jon Koznick, both Lakeville Republicans, were reelected after Tuesday’s balloting.
Duckworth earned 58.61%, or 24,258 votes, in the new Senate District 57 to DFL candidate Jackie Craig’s 17,106, or 41.33%. Craig had sought election to the Lakeville Area School Board in 2014.
Koznick won by a greater margin in House District 57A, receiving 13,039 votes, or 62.53%, to DFL and first-time candidate Greg Henningsen’s 7,792, or 37.36%.
Koznick said voters in the area want a fiscal conservative who has proven to be fighter for them.
“They are concerned with government overreach in their businesses, family life and anywhere else,” he said in an email to the newspaper. “Voters are anxious about economic issues like taxes, rising cost of groceries and gas and other goods.”
He said people he spoke to the 57B area of southern and western Lakeville, Credit River, Elko New Market and the townships of New Market and Eureka want tax relief and the state budget surplus returned.
“Nearly all shared concerns and stories about violent crime and theft as a top issue,” he said. “Lakeville area residents support law enforcement and have disdain for defunding and demoralizing police sympathizers.”
With Democrats holding slim majorities in the House and Senate, Koznick said there will be serious and expensive consequences for DFL control of state government.
“As a conservative heading into next session with complete Democrat control, it will provide an opportunity to offer a voice of reason and common sense to what will certainly be a barrage of far-left priorities,” he said. “I will leverage relationships I have nurtured and built at the Capitol and across the aisle to continue to advocate for the needs of our district and work to be a partner where I can, to help advance our state.”
Some priorities include tax relief, funding of education that’s equitable for Lakeville and Prior Lake schools, addressing violent crime and public safety issues, and providing better law enforcement recruitment and retention tools.
Duckworth said some areas indicating bipartisan support are returning some of the surplus to taxpayers, eliminating the tax on Social Security, school funding, and meaningful and impactful public safety legislation.
“While I’m sure there will be plenty of proposals I don’t entirely agree with, I’ll continue working with my colleagues to ensure we keep the people we serve and the well-being of our state at the forefront of our decision making,” Duckworth wrote in an email to the newspaper.
He said now is the time to set our sights on the future and heal the division that has caused people to grow apart.
“I think the results of Election Day broadly indicate that voters are more interested in candidates who are focused on getting results and doing the work of the people regardless of party politics,” he said. “They desire less division and polarization and instead opted for candidates with a record of collaboration and putting the best interest of the people they represent first. I can only hope that my common sense leadership, record of service, demonstrated ability to work across the aisle, and refusal to participate in partisan rhetoric are some of the reasons folks chose to support me.”
He said legislators must commit to the democratic process of serving the people, the Constitution, our state, and our country.
“Moving forward as Minnesotans and Americans is far more important than any particular political party or candidate winning an election,” he said.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
