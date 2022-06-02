Jake Cordes files to run in Senate District 58 primary

Cordes disappointed by tactics
at Republican Convention
Farmington resident Jake Cordes will run in the Republican State Senate District 58 Aug. 9 primary election.
Cordes did not earn the Republican endorsement at the April 30 convention at Century Middle School in Lakeville, as delegates endorsed Bill Lieske. Lieske, who runs a chiropractic office on Main Street in Lonsdale, lives in Lonsdale with his wife and two children.
In a press release, Republican delegates reported endorsing a principled conservative to represent them.
Cordes, 31, decided to file on Tuesday, May 31, after he received feedback from many who said he would be the best candidate to compete in the new senate district, which includes Farmington, Northfield, Dakota County townships to the south, along with portions of Rice, Scott, and Goodhue counties.
In an interview, Cordes said supporters of Lieske launched some misleading attacks during the convention.
“My opponent and his allies were throwing mud and they engaged in some character assassination, and took things out of context via social media,” Cordes said.
He said a photo was shared of Cordes when he was getting his second COVID-19 vaccination.
“I was wearing two masks because that was the protocol at the site where I was receiving the shot,” Cordes said.
Corden said a flier that was distributed during the convention said: “What kind of conservative gets the vaccination and wears two masks?”
“The reason I got the vaccination is that I consulted with my neurologist doctor who said it would be a good idea to get the vaccine because I have epilepsy, and if I get COVID there is a potential for me to have a seizure and I don’t want to have seizure because that could lead to death,” Cordes said.
Fliers were also distributed that included Cordes’s retweets from his Twitter feed, such as the times he criticized former President Donald Trump.
“Honestly, I believe that you can agree or disagree with a leader’s policies that they execute, or they do something you disagree with whether it is a Republican or Democrat, you should call them out,” said Cordes.
After a couple rounds of balloting, Cordes said it was close, but Lieske had a slight lead. Cordes withdrew his name from consideration because he was upset with the nature of tactics.
“I decided not to engage in nasty campaign tactics,” Cordes said.
Lieske, 32, said the attacks against Cordes did not come from Lieske or his campaign but from a supporter who is a delegate in Rice County.
“I use the word ‘supporter’ loosely since I don’t know him and I talked to him for about 30 seconds,” Lieske said.
“I don’t condone and support and that is not part of my campaign,” Lieske said. These attacks were completely ignored at the convention, he said, and were part of social media discourse.
When asked what he thinks about Cordes jumping into the primary race, Lieske said it is unfortunate because it will separate and divide the Republican Party and be a challenge for both campaigns.
Lieske said he personally apologized to Cordes three or four times in person for the attacks.
After the convention, Cordes said he received calls and emails from people who said the tactics were below the line, and many urged him to run in the primary.
“That day I received a lot of support, both from people I have known for years and people I have only met in the last few months, and they said what happened to me was terrible and that shouldn’t be happening,” he said. “Ronald Reagan said it best with his commandment of thou shall not attack another Republican.”
After the convention, Cordes decided to unplug from social media for a few weeks to think about his future path.
“I kept getting feedback that you ought to run in a primary and more engagement,” Cordes said.
He said there are some people who think the party conventions are not the route to go since the decision is made by a few people. There were 112 delegates at the Senate 58 convention, while a primary election is open to all eligible voters.
Born and raised in Farmington, Cordes, served eight years as a Farmington Area School Board member. His family has called Dakota County home for five generations.
Cordes plans to do lots of door knocking this summer to get to know the constituents and hear their concerns.
“They really are focused on pocketbook issues and are making sure we have safe communities,” he said.
Cordes, who served as party chair of the former House 58B seat for four years during two separate two-year terms, said he learned about grassroots organizing. He also has volunteered on several Senate campaigns.
Cordes has also served on the Farmington Economic Development Authority, Farmington Area Education Foundation, Farmington Dew Days planning committee, and president of Tiger Fan Club within Farmington Area Public Schools.
Cordes worked in the corporate world for nearly 11 years before being hired in mid-2021 at Finch & Daisy Consulting.
Cordes keeps volunteering and enjoys spending time with his fiancé Bridget and their dogs, Ripley and Knox.
Speaking about his decision to file for the primary, Cordes said: “I think the election this year is too important to give up the fight right now, we need a tested candidate with a proven track record of winning elections to be on the ballot in November, and that is why I am continuing this to the primary to have a wider audience choose."
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
