Whenever one is feeling like the obstacles in life are too intimidating, just search “Leif Sundberg log runner” on the internet.
The results will turn up several videos of Lakeville resident Sundberg’s “save” on the log runner obstacle on season 13 of the television show “American Ninja Warrior” filmed at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.
During his attempted traverse of the obstacle, Sundberg slipped and caught himself with his arms wrapped around one of the “logs.”
Such a fall has been certain doom for previous competitors, but Sundberg collected himself, and like a cat in search of his ninth life, found a way to pull a great escape.
The video has racked up more than 100 million views online, as thousands of people have commented about how impressed they were with his calm, never-give-up attitude, while hovering over the water.
“I was exhausted just watching it,” one said. “Whatever you do, just don’t give up,” another said. “This is the dedication people need. Pushing through at a point that seems impossible,” said another.
Sundberg, a Lakeville resident for the past five years, competes under the name of “The Swedish Ninja” on the show, but he’s a mild mannered physician’s assistant at a local medical clinic in his day job. He’s also raising an infant son Linus with his wife, Victoria Sundberg, a music teacher at Lake Marion Elementary School.
After his great save on the log runner, Sundberg fell on an upper body obstacle later on, “due to my extreme exhaustion after fighting on the balance obstacle for several minutes.”
He did not advance from the qualifying stage, but turned in what has been deemed one of the most exciting runs of the season.
Sundberg took some time out recently to answer some questions about the competition and what’s next for him.
What was it like getting through the log runner obstacle? Did you feel in the moment that you wouldn’t get out? What has been the reaction to your great escape?
It was a surreal experience to make it past the log runner, considering the situation I was in. The announcers and other competitors assumed I would get eliminated, as no one had ever made it out of a situation like the one I was in. I fought on the balance obstacle for several minutes, using every muscle I had to ensure I didn’t get eliminated. Motivated by my family watching my run remotely, I completed the obstacle in phenomenal fashion. I had no doubts during my fight that I was going to get eliminated, I knew I was going to get through it. My save on the log runner has kinda gone viral on the internet, racking over 100 million views over Facebook, YouTube, and Reddit. The reactions and comments from viewers have been incredible to see! Their reactions have really motivated my continual pursuit of excellence on the show.
How did you feel about your results? What was it like to compete this season? What was the routine?
Despite not moving far into the competition, I was thrilled with my run. I was able to come back from the brink of elimination on the log runner, and end with an incredibly entertaining run. Due to COVID protocols only the athletes and the TV crew were allowed by the course. It was odd not competing in front of a crowd, but it allowed me to get better peace of mind prior to my run.
Did you get access to the course before running it?
We were not allowed access to the course prior to the competition. The first time you touch any of the obstacles is during your live run. This makes it incredibly difficult to succeed on the course as you have no muscle memory to work with, and have to rely on your instincts and strength.
What’s the biggest challenge before doing your run? How do you prepare for it mentally?
Getting into the right mindset prior to the competition can be difficult to manage. The pressure of competing on national television can be nerve wracking! This was my fourth time competing on the show, and over the years it has been easier to get into the right mindset and succeed on the show.
What was your workout routine prior to the competition?
During the ninja warrior season I will train five days a week, blending calisthenics, rock climbing, running, and obstacle training. My home ninja gym is Obstacle Academy in Eden Prairie. The ninjas there are like a second family to me, and really motivate me to reach my next level in training.
Do you have an upcoming competition? What is next for you?
I am currently in the process of applying to season 14 of “American Ninja Warrior!” Filming should take place in spring 2022 with an airdate of summer 2022. Filming locations have not yet been disclosed, but I’m hoping the show returns to Minneapolis. Four years ago a qualifier was held in front of US Bank Stadium, and it was so much fun competing in front of the home crowd in Minnesota! I work full time as a physician assistant in a family medicine clinic. I work normal daytime hours. It has been difficult to find time to train with my job and caring for our infant son. I usually train late at night when my son goes to bed, as I am not a morning person!
Why did you move to Lakeville?
My wife got a job as a music teacher at Lake Marion Elementary in Lakeville and at the time I was pursuing physician assistant school in St. Paul. The move to Lakeville made sense for us and our commutes, and we wanted to move to a thriving community. We have thoroughly enjoyed our time thus far here in Lakeville!
What is it like trying to keep getting the workouts in and competing while having a young family?
It’s difficult to find time to train and watch our little son. I try to include him with my workouts, whether that is taking him on my runs in the jogging stroller, or using him as extra weight for weighted pull-ups! He’s an incredibly active infant, and I’m sure ninja warrior is in his future as well.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
