Candidates in House District 58B, which includes Farmington, a portion of Rosemount and townships to the south are state Rep. Patrick Garofalo, R-Farmington, and Steve Dungy, the DFL-endorsed candidate from Cannon Falls. Following is Garofalo’s response to the newspaper’s questionnaire. Dungy did not submit a response.
Patrick Garofalo
Age: Too old to say, but still young at heart
Family: Married, two adult children
Occupation: Network engineer
Education: B.S. - Minnesota State University - Mankato
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Nine-term state representative
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
The government’s overreaction to COVID has created a surge in learning issues for kids. I support a boost in K-12 spending to cover the costs of more tutors, more teaching assistants and for higher wages of existing teachers to keep them in the profession.
I also support opportunity scholarships for kids so all families can choose the school that works best for them.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
I do, but until the existing court case in Minnesota is resolved, it is uncertain which proposals the courts would even allow the legislature to pass.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
I believe our current gun laws are sufficient.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
It can always be better, after all who can forget Minneapolis finding ballots in someone’s trunk back in 2008?
But I have confidence in our current system. Yes it needs improvement, but it is a reliable system. I support photo id to vote, shortening the window of early voting to a more reasonable time frame and maintaining our current requirements to audit every election.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
I try to avoid commenting on bills until I have read them. I’ve only read press reports on that bill, so I wont answer.
Parents in our area want good teachers who are effective at educating children. Period. End of discussion. All the other stuff is a distraction.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
A) Balance the budget before doing anything else
B) Change the House rules to require more individual pieces of legislation
C) Redesign the committee structure of the House so more members participate in decision making
I believe we need to substantially cut taxes, pay off some of the state’s debt and also increase funding for police, nursing homes and schools.
7. If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
1) Reduce the cost of government by cutting taxes for those who pay taxes.
2) Pay off some debt the state holds to cut interest payments in the future
3) Provide a boost in funding to police, nursing homes and schools.
