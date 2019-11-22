The Dakota County Historical Society will host Victorian Holiday Tours at the LeDuc Historic Estate, 1629 Vermillion St., Hastings, on Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1, 8 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission for the Victorian Holiday Tours is $7 for an adult, $6 for a senior, military and students, and free for DCHS members and children under the age of 5. Visitors will explore Victorian holiday traditions as they tour the decorated LeDuc Estate. Reservations are not required for the Holiday Tours.

DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available, starting at $100. Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.

