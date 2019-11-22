The Dakota County Historical Society will host Victorian Holiday Tours at the LeDuc Historic Estate, 1629 Vermillion St., Hastings, on Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1, 8 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission for the Victorian Holiday Tours is $7 for an adult, $6 for a senior, military and students, and free for DCHS members and children under the age of 5. Visitors will explore Victorian holiday traditions as they tour the decorated LeDuc Estate. Reservations are not required for the Holiday Tours.
DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available, starting at $100. Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.