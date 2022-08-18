Dakota County Board Member Mary Liz Holberg and small business owner Mike Robole advanced to the general election after the District 6 primary on Aug. 9.

Holberg, who has served on the County Board since 2015, received 56.97% of the vote, while Robole out-polled former Lakeville City Council Member Brian “Baldy” Wheeler 26.03% to 16.99%.

