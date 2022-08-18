Dakota County Board Member Mary Liz Holberg and small business owner Mike Robole advanced to the general election after the District 6 primary on Aug. 9.
Holberg, who has served on the County Board since 2015, received 56.97% of the vote, while Robole out-polled former Lakeville City Council Member Brian “Baldy” Wheeler 26.03% to 16.99%.
Holberg earned 3,624 votes, Robole had 1,656 and Wheeler 1,081.
“It is always a relief to see the actual election results,” Holberg said in an email to the newspaper. “I was very grateful for the continued strong support from the majority of District 6 voters. It is a true honor to serve the community that I grew up in and one that continues to provide such an attractive place for families and businesses to thrive.”
Robole said in an email that he was honored to win the opportunity to by on the ballot in November.
“I am excited for people to learn about my commitment to the community in seeking the position of Dakota County commissioner,” said Robole, who has previously been a Lakeville City Council candidate.
“My goal in seeking election is to be a proponent for the voice of the people. I want to be the person that brings their voices forward. When everyone is heard, I feel we can create a better tomorrow,” Robole said.
Holberg said Lakeville voters are familiar with her experience and leadership skills that support policies that address the needs of the growing community.
Holberg has served on a variety of county committees, including the Association of Minnesota Counties Transportation and Infrastructure Policy Committee, Dakota County Community Development Agency, Dakota County Regional Railroad Authority and Suburban County Work Group on Regional Issues, and served in the Minnesota House from 1999-2014 representing the Lakeville area.
“Preparing for the general election will be a continuation of how I work on behalf of Lakeville and Dakota County residents,” she said. “Listening to the concerns of voters while always looking for opportunities to increase the effectiveness of the services the county provides. Sharing the fact that Dakota County has the lowest per capita property tax in the state is important given the current challenges that our residents and business face with historically high inflation. In addition, I will be highlighting my commitment to prioritize funding for public safety and transportation improvements as core responsibilities of local government.”
Robole worked his way through college and graduated in 1989 from the University of St. Thomas with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He also has a master’s degree in management from St. Mary’s University. He worked in a corporate setting for 30 years focusing on customer service, supply chain, project management and operations.
“The primary focus of my campaign will be creating relationships so people can get to know me. I want people to understand that I will be an advocate for them in county government. My goal is to focus on the community; helping to drive changes that improve the quality of life for everyone in the county,” Robole said.
The district includes all Lakeville precincts except for two northeast precincts that are in District 4.
