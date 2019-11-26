The Dakota County Historical Society seeks applicants interested in joining the organization’s board of trustees. Interested applications should fill out a statement of interest form and return it to the Lawshe Memorial Museum at 130 Third Ave. N., South St. Paul, by Friday, Dec. 13.
Forms can be found online at www.dakotahistory.org, or by contacting the museum by phone at 651-552-7548, or via email at dakotahistory@co.dakota.mn.us.
The Dakota County Historical Society was founded in 1939 to preserve, interpret and promote the history of Dakota County. Today, it operate three historic sites that include the Lawshe Memorial Museum, the LeDuc Historic Estate and the Sibley Historic Site.
The organization reaches more than 50,000 people through exhibits, programs and community outreach annually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.