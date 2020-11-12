The Minnesota Department of Transportation along with Dakota County and the cities of Rosemount, Hastings and Inver Grove Heights are conducting a road safety audit of Highway 55 between General Sieben Drive in Hastings and the junction of Highway 52 in Inver Grove Heights.
The Highway 55 online open house includes information on the road safety audit and the opportunity to ask questions and leave comments. Area residents, businesses and road users are encouraged to view the presentation Nov. 9-30.
The goal of the Highway 55 road safety audit is to gather feedback from the community and road users about the safety of the road. The safety audit is anticipated to be complete in spring 2021.
Road safety audits are usually completed at a particular location or stretch of roadway where there is a perceived or documented safety problem. A team of experts is assembled with the assistance of a knowledgeable consultant. The experts are preferably unfamiliar with the area and the issues, to increase the likelihood of an objective analysis. Data is examined, the site is field reviewed, observations and recommendations are made from strictly a safety viewpoint.
For more information and to view the online open house, visit the project webpage at dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy55hastings.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.
