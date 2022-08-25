rm akron 42

Above is a concept plan of what was envisioned for the Akron 42 LLC land north of County Road 42. The 8.4 acres that were approved for land use change to high density residential is in the north portion on this plan and is shown with two multi-family residential buildings and a gas station use. 

 Graphic from the city of Rosemount

Akron 42 LLC gains land use change

An 8.4-acre site near the future location of a Life Time athletic facility in Rosemount got the green light from the City Council on Aug. 16 for a land use change from community commercial to high density residential. 

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

