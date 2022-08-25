Above is a concept plan of what was envisioned for the Akron 42 LLC land north of County Road 42. The 8.4 acres that were approved for land use change to high density residential is in the north portion on this plan and is shown with two multi-family residential buildings and a gas station use.
An 8.4-acre site near the future location of a Life Time athletic facility in Rosemount got the green light from the City Council on Aug. 16 for a land use change from community commercial to high density residential.
The land was previously envisioned to have some multi-family housing on it, and the change removed a portion of a commercial in the southeast.
The Planning Commission recommended denial of the land use change without a specific plan to review, according to City Planner Anthony Nemcek. Neighbors spoke in opposition to the plan at the Planning Commission public hearing and at the council meeting due to the removal of the commercial designation and adding to the density.
Nemcek said during the July 26 Planning Commission hearing the site could accommodate 200 units with the high density residential.
Approximately 2.7 of the 8.4 acres approved for the change are constrained by an existing natural gas pipeline easement and would be used for stormwater ponding.
The City Council approved the changes noting that the plan would require further approvals and there were more opportunities for commercial development to the immediate east, south and other portions along County Road 42.
Melissa Duce of Akron 42 LLC, which has owned the property since 2007, said the housing and the additional density will bring the retailers.
She said the change will allow the city to diversify its housing stock that could be an option for workers at businesses like the new FedEx and Home Depot distribution centers under construction.
Council Member Tammy Block asked if the apartments would be market rate, to which Duce said rental rates are unknown.
Block said she would be very careful about how tall the buildings are. An illustrative concept plan developed during the visioning process showed three-story high multi-family buildings.
Duce noted the mixed-use commercial designation will remain on the Akron 42 LLC’s 11 acres to the south. Additional commercial property is to the east on the Life Time site.
Mayor Bill Droste said it is a tough market for retail after hearing similar comments from Amber Fields developers to the south of County Road 42.
“I’ve got my fingers crossed that you are right that this will drive retail,” Droste said.
Council Member Paul Essler said he was surprised by the Planning Commission’s decision based on the city’s vision for growing the population in an efficient way.
“We are not going to get exactly what we wanted,” he said. “The market is going to dictate that.”
