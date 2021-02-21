Batteries power our daily lives, but they are unwanted energy in home recycling or trash carts.
When batteries stop working, do not dispose of them in residential recycling or garbage. Batteries — mostly lithium-ion — are causing fires weekly at waste and recycling facilities across the U.S. and endangering workers.
Instead, bring all types of unwanted batteries, cellphones and battery-powered devices to The Recycling Zone in Eagan for free. Rechargeable batteries are also accepted at Home Depot and Lowe’s stores. Prior to disposal, tape both ends of each battery with any type of tape to prevent short-circuiting and a possible fire if the end touches another battery or metal object.
Proper battery recycling can reduce the need to mine for nickel, iron, cadmium and zinc. Batteries are sorted and broken down by type of metals, and then sent to different manufacturers to make new products.
Find all battery and cellphone drop-off sites in the Recycling Guide at www.dakotacounty.us, search recycling guide.
