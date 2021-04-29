A three-vehicle crash in near the Rosemount and Eagan border along Highway 3 at approximately 1:24 p.m. April 22 sent a Lakeville resident to the hospital, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
According to the incident report, a Hyundai Elantra driven by Lauren Lee Nelson, 25, of Lakeville, was traveling northbound on Highway 3 when the vehicle reportedly went into the southbound lanes of traffic.
The Hyundai side swiped a Toyota Rav 4 driven by Julie Marie Spohn, 57, of Rosemount, and the Hyundai remained in the southbound lane.
The Hyundai then crashed head-on with a Ford F-150 driven by Tyler James Plueger, 26, of Sparta, Wis.
All the vehicles came to rest in the ditch along Highway 3 near 120th Street.
Nelson reportedly received life-threatening injuries and was transported to Regions Hospital. Her condition is unknown.
The passenger of the Hyundai Elantra, Paisley Rain Hochsprung, an infant from Lakeville, reportedly had non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford F-150 was also treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Spohn was uninjured.
The airbags deployed on all three vehicles and everyone was reportedly wearing a seatbelt.
Road conditions at the time of crash were dry, according to the report.
