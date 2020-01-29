A 34-year-old Hastings man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 months in jail and up to 10 years of probation by Judge Arlene Perkkio in connection with a fatal crash July 9, 2018, in Rosemount.
The crash was caused when a 1,100-pound boulder fell off the back of the commercial truck Joseph Paul Czeck was driving and struck on oncoming vehicle. The crash killed Karen Christiansen, 67, and Jena Christiansen, 32, both of Shoreview.
Czeck continued to drive away and did not return to the scene of the crash.
Czeck pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide (causes collision and leaves the scene).
As part of his sentence, Czeck was ordered to pay restitution, participate in Restorative Conference and several other conditions. Czeck was taken into custody Tuesday to begin his jail sentence that includes a work release provision for four months.
On July 9, 2018, the Rosemount Police Department responded to a crash at Rich Valley Boulevard and 125th Street, and determined that a Toyota Avalon had been hit by a boulder that became dislodged from a landscape truck.
Both the driver and passenger in the Toyota suffered significant trauma and died at the scene.
After an investigation, Rosemount detectives identified Czeck Services as the company that owned the commercial vehicle involved in the crash and that Czeck had been operating the vehicle near the time and location of the incident.
Czeck was arrested in Inver Grove Heights on July 11, 2018, and charged with four counts of criminal vehicular homicide.
“We are pleased to have brought this man to justice for this easily preventable crime on our roads which tragically claimed two lives in our community,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said.
Backstrom extended his sympathies to the family and friends of Karen and Jena Christiansen.
Backstrom praised Assistant County Attorney Amy Schaffer who prosecuted the case. Backstrom thanked the Rosemount Police Department for its thorough investigation of the crash. Backstrom also extended his appreciation to the Inver Grove Heights Police Department, the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.
