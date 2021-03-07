The Interdenominational Coalition of South Suburban Churches, comprised of 15 churches “south of the river” will present a five-week series titled “Growing Through Loss.” People can attend one or all sessions on Thursday evenings, April 8, 15, 22, 29 and May 6, from 7-9 p.m. Speakers and support groups will be offered virtually via Zoom for this series. To register, go to the website: growingthroughlosstcsouth.com.

Suggested donation per session is $4.

Those with questions may call Barb Korman, 651-452-8261, or e-mail growingthroughloss@gmail.com.

The following is a list of the dates and the speakers.

April 8 – “The Wisdom of a Broken Heart” Bussho Lahn, certified spiritual director, MNZen Meditation Center

April 15 – “Depression vs Grief: Which is it?” Kay King, older adults program coordinator and community educator, National Alliance on Mental Illness of Minnesota

April 22 – “Love Deeply, Grieve Deeply” Kelly Grosklags, board certified in clinical social work

April 29 – “Resiliency Through Life’s Challenges” Donna Mathiowetz, inspirational speaker and author

May 6 – “Service of Remembrance” Rev. Karen Treat, pastor of Care Ministries and McKenna Crossing, Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, Prior Lake

The next series will be held at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 North Berans Road, Prior Lake, on Tuesday evenings, Sept. 14, 21 and 28 and Oct. 5 and 12.

Load comments