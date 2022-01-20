Dakota County plans to improve
intersection this summer
A new median roadway safety measure will be installed on Highway 50 near the intersection of Flagstaff Avenue in Farmington after a grandfather spoke out following his granddaughter’s car accident that totaled her car last month.
Who says you can’t fight city hall?
Farmington resident and grandfather Paul Balus is satisfied there will be a new roadway improvement installed at this highly-traveled intersection near Farmington High School this summer.
Balus made a passionate plea during the Dec. 6 Farmington City Council meeting. He voiced how he believed traffic controls needed to be installed as soon as possible after his family was shaken and grateful his granddaughter survived an accident that totaled her car last month.
“How my granddaughter walked away from that with only cuts and bruises was a miracle; thanks to the Lord, she is here,” Balus said.
The Dec. 3 car accident took place after high school when his granddaughter was headed south on Flagstaff Avenue. She was slated to turn east or left onto Highway 50. The car spun around and ended up in a farm field facing north toward the high school.
Balus clarified his granddaughter was wearing a seatbelt and was not using her smartphone. She was not issued a citation by the police. An ambulance showed up and checked her out and found she only had cuts and bruises.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt said improving this intersection was part of his campaign promise when he ran for mayor. Hoyt said the council was all in agreement and would work with city and county staff to find a way for the intersection to become safer for students and all drivers.
The goal now is for the median county project to be installed by fall of 2022 before students are headed back to school.
Understanding how Dakota County needs to compile data analysis about traffic and accidents at this intersection, Balus argued that time had passed as he made the argument how the county should stop the “departmental internal analysis and get the traffic control installed as soon as possible.”
“If the traffic signal installation does not get done quickly, someone will die at that intersection - the law of probability and statistics will sadly prove to be true,” Balus said.
Giving kudos to the city and the county leadership, Balus talked with Mike Slavik, a Dakota County Commissioner who represents Farmington.
“We had a very good conversation regarding the plan for the intersection at Highway 50 and Flagstaff Avenue,” Balus said. He was able to talk with Hoyt who confirmed some additional insights into the proposed traffic plan, he said.
“I do feel these two gentlemen fully understand the urgent need to implement a solution to this problem, and although a traffic signal will not be installed at the present time, the solution to close off the ability to make an East turn from Flagstaff onto Highway 50 should reduce the potential for fatal accidents at this intersection,” Balus said.
“We set a very strict time frame with them, and our expectation is to have something done by the start of the school year next year, and that is because the peers I sit with now know what happens there,” Hoyt said.
Traffic along Flagstaff Avenue has increased since the high school was constructed and new housing developments are on the way, in addition to how nearby neighborhoods are taking shape in and around the school.
‘We understand what preliminary plats are coming along with the growing residential developments and neighborhoods,” Hoyt added. “Traffic is only growing in that area, and it has to be addressed now before you have a fatality,” he said.
In an interview, Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik said the city and county staff discussed roadway safety options after going over data.
“We looked at the accident history in recent years and what could have been done to avoid or prevent them,” Slavik said.
Dakota County compared that data to about 310 other intersections that are considered county-owned intersections.
“We went through analysis and research transportation that the staff have done, and a stoplight is not warranted, but an improvement was recommended,” Slavik said.
The Dakota County staff are designing an intersection improvement based on data and research, Slavik said.
Slavik confirmed this project is moving fast and aggressive in order to have it done by the start of the fall 2022 school year.
The new county roadway improvement will be called a technical reduced conflict intersection.
“The decision is not driven by dollars, quite frankly, and it is not a matter of means because with a stoplight there may be more accidents and not less accidents,” Slavik said.
This intersection does not have enough traffic to warrant the installation of traffic lights, Slavik said.
With a new median that will installed, drivers will not be able to make a left turn onto Highway 50 when heading south on Flagstaff Avenue. This will prevent young high school drivers from needing to cross four lanes of traffic to turn left at the busy intersection.
Hoyt said the city and county staff met to discuss the intersection and the “reduced conflict intersection” plan.
“I think it is a good solution that they proposed, and the stoplights are not going to achieve what one may think they would achieve at first glance,” Hoyt said.
Engineering data showed the proposed traffic control solution would be more effective in the reduction of incidents, Hoyt said.
The Farmington City Council is happy there will be some change made to the intersection to improve public safety with the goal of preventing or reducing future accidents near the high school.
“We going to have to do something to reduce the incidents at this intersection, but this is not the last piece as developing occurs, we can revisit this intersection,” said Hoyt.
Balus is satisfied and believes the current solution will work. He said the solution may add more traffic pressure on the city roads surrounding the high school, but the good news is the city and county are already aware of it, he added.
“I don’t want what happened to my granddaughter to happen to my second granddaughter at Farmington High School, or any kid or anybody who are just learning to drive."
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
