Dianne Miller becomes Eagan’s
third city administrator
New Eagan City Administrator Dianne Miller is ready to listen and learn while engaging her city staff to go the extra mile to serve Eagan residents.
Miller, 43, formally took the baton of leadership as the third city administrator after City Administrator Dave Osberg retired.
Miller, who has worked for the city for 21 years, considers herself fortunate to have been mentored by Eagan’s only two city administrators.
“I have been fortunate to have Dave’s mentorship even on the way out, and he has finished strong, and he is mentoring me every day and hopefully we will have a very smooth transition,” she said.
“My first and most important role coming in is listening and learning because I am new to this role, and I have people in the community that I want to meet in this role, and I will be interacting with staff at a different level.”
Miller said in her interview with the City Council that she thinks working in city government is a calling.
“Watching our staff out in the community in action is so rewarding, and I get really motivated when I see people take that extra step and go that extra mile to help our residents and that is something that is really engaging,” she said.
That includes when city staff provided bottled water to residents after a water main broke or when firefighters replaced a doorknob for an elderly woman after they took the door apart when answering a call for a welfare check.
“Those are the things that don’t make the front of the newspaper, they (city staff) are not doing it for the recognition but because they are good people and good employees,” she added.
Miller joins a growing number of female city leaders who are city managers and city administrators across the nation and in Minnesota.
According to the League of Minnesota Cities within the seven-county Twin Cities metro area, 30% of city managers and city administrators are women. The national average is 13%.
“We are seeing a trend of more and more women entering the field of city administration and not leaving from city assistant and making that leap to city administrator,” Miller said. “It is an exciting time to be a woman in city administration, and I am so fortunate to have so many female role models and administrators who have come before me, as well as working for an organization that values family.
“You don’t have to choose in today’s day and age, and you can have both the career and family, and I hope I can be a role model to other young women.”
Miller stepped into Eagan city hall as a college intern when she was a graduate student studying public administration to earn her master’s degree at the University of Kansas.
She credits her early experience to Eagan’s longtime first city administrator Tom Hedges.
“The minute I sat down with Tom and his team, I knew this is where I wanted to be, and I became intern number 39,” Miller said, smiling.
Hedges has a positive legendary reputation in the city, she said.
In college, Miller began working on the city’s pavement management program.
“Little did I know that six months later I would be working for that organization,” she said.
Miller lives in Eagan with her husband Justin and their four children.
“What brought us to Eagan certainly were the schools that stood out because our schools are so phenomenal, and we wanted to be a part of living in Eagan,” she said.
“I love our greenspaces and our parks and trails, and I have talked about how much I love walking and I love those trails,” Miller said.
She shares how she takes time to walk three miles in her neighborhood every day, and also enjoys snowshoeing in the winter.
“I think I use a lot of my extroverted energy all day long at work and when I get home I need a little bit of that quiet introverted time and I do that by walking,” she said.
When asked what she else she likes about Eagan, Miller said: “I enjoy our restaurants and our business community, and we are so fortunate to have the conveniences that we do but, most importantly, it is the people and that is the reason I stay in Eagan – it is that - I love the people and it is such a helpful community and people help each other all the time and I feel safe here.”
Miller is president of the morning Eagan Rotary. She is also involved in her church and as a parent coach for her children’s sports teams.
“It is so fun to be a part of the community when you get to know so many people,” she said.
Miller and her husband have a lot in common professionally since Justin is the city administrator of Lakeville.
“Being married to a fellow city administrator makes dinner conversations interesting and we talk a lot about issues going on in our cities,” Miller said. “I find it is a huge advantage in this job when you can bounce ideas off one another, and Justin is a real resource to me, professionally, and we know when it is time to just turn it off and be Mom, Dad, husband, wife, and that is important, too.”
Miller plans to become a leader who Eagan residents and staff can come to with ideas and concerns.
“The city staff has historically become a very innovative organization,” she said. Miller wants to grow this trend.
Miller gives gratitude to the Eagan City Council and the community for giving her the opportunity to lead the city.
“I really look forward to all that there is to come for Eagan.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
