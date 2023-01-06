Rep. Pat Garofalo takes oath of office for new term

Pat Garofalo

 Submitted photo

Minnesota’s 2023 Legislative Session officially began this week as Rep. Patrick Garofalo (R-Farmington) and 133 other state representatives took the oath of office Jan. 3 during a ceremony at the State Capitol in St. Paul.

“I look forward to continuing to serve you, your family, and our community at the Capitol,” Garofalo said in a press release.

Tags

Load comments