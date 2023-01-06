Minnesota’s 2023 Legislative Session officially began this week as Rep. Patrick Garofalo (R-Farmington) and 133 other state representatives took the oath of office Jan. 3 during a ceremony at the State Capitol in St. Paul.
“I look forward to continuing to serve you, your family, and our community at the Capitol,” Garofalo said in a press release.
“We have a lot to get done this year, including the passage of a two-year state budget and decisions on what to do with the state’s $17.5 billion budget surplus. I hope that we can simplify the state’s tax code and lower taxes for all Minnesotans as we mitigate the impacts of rising costs and soaring inflation.”
Most of Garofalo’s work during the first months of the session will take place in House committees. For the 2023-2024 legislative biennium, Garofalo will serve as the Republican-lead on the Ways and Means Committee. He has also been assigned to the Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee and the Property Tax Division.
Garofalo encourages area residents to contact him with legislative questions, concerns or ideas. He can be reached by phone at 651-296-1069. He can also be contacted via email at rep.pat.garofalo@house.mn.gov, or via U.S. Mail at 295 State Office Building, St. Paul, MN 55155.
