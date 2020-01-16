Four more candidates are seeking the Republican Party’s 2nd District nomination to run against U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan.
Joining the race are former Marine Corps officer Tyler Kistner, of Prior Lake; counselor and attorney Kerry Zeiler, of Eagan; former state legislator Regina Barr, of Inver Grove Heights, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Erika Cashin, of Apple Valley.
Former one-term Michigan state Rep. Rick Olson, of Prior Lake, has been campaigning since declaring his candidacy in September 2019.
Kistner grew up in Minnesota and graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
After graduating from college, Kistner joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he commissioned as an officer. He served as an infantry officer before being assessed and selected into Marine Special Operations Forces, better known as the elite Marine Raiders.
His final duty station was working on the executive staff for the commanding general for Marine Special Operations Command.
He’s a nine-year veteran in the U.S. Marine Corps with four years of national level policy and strategy experience, according to his campaign.
“It’s time for Congress to serve and represent the people, putting the needs and interest of Minnesotans over self-interest,” Kistner said in a release. “Politicians need to get back to servant leadership and be a resource to the American citizens. Not going out to D.C. to make a career out of it, but to remember that you swear an oath to serve and protect the constitution, not some political agenda.”
Kistner criticized the wasted time, effort and taxpayer dollars on investigations and impeachment proceedings that go nowhere.
“It’s time to do better, right here, right now,” Kistner said.
Kistner is serving in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He and his wife, Marie, have a daughter, Elodie.
They hosted a campaign launch party Friday at the Eagan Community Center.
Zeiler said on his website that is a father of five and is self-employed.
“What we need is leadership, to work through the partisan divide, to advocate in the Congress and to work with the president for the best result for our nation, our neighbors and our friends,” Zeiler said on his website.
Among the positions that Zeiler said he agrees with in the Republican platform is the right to life and not having hiring quotas for racial subgroups. He said he agrees with the Democratic platform to provide adequate health care for the disabled and mentally ill and having an all volunteer military.
He does not support a single-payer health care system or defining marriage as between only a man and a woman.
Zeiler said on his website that he wants to prevent seizures of property by law enforcement, and he wants to license news organizations in an effort to eliminate fake news.
Barr is a small business owner, volunteer and community leader.
Raised by a single mother who worked in a diner to support Barr and her three brothers, she was the first in her family to graduate from college.
Barr won House District 52B in 2016, becoming what she said was the first Republican in 50 years to win elected office in the district.
She was defeated in 2018 by DFLer Ruth Richardson, 53.7 to 46.1 percent.
Barr has served on the boards of the Breast Cancer Education Association and Minnesota Excellence in Public Service. She has served as a public policy committee member for the state and national Association of Women Business Owners.
Born and raised in Duluth, Cashin graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth with an international relations degree. After graduating, she married Navy Diver John Cashin, and the couple were on naval stations in New Hampshire, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and in Washington.
After joining the Air Force in 1996, Cashin attended officer training school in Alabama, and career specialty training in Mississippi, followed by duty stations in New Mexico, Wisconsin and Texas.
She moved to Minnesota in 2008 when she became commander of the 934th Force Support Squadron, 934th Airlift Wing, Minneapolis, commanding more than 200 military and civilian employees.
“I’m new to politics, but not new to leadership, having honorably served presidents from both parties,” she said in a press release. “I’m an innovator, a disruptor of the status quo. And I’ve used these skills to rally people together and inspired them to accomplish shared goals, from grassroots to international achievements.”
Olson, who served in the Michigan House from 2010 to 2012, said he has a wealth of experience and diverse personal history.
The 69-year-old Prior Lake resident is an attorney and has served as a certified financial planner, agricultural economist, agricultural lender, agricultural cooperative manager and president, business coach, and K-12 school business manager.
Olson made news on Dec. 16 when he announced that he supported impeaching President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Craig voted with all but two Democrats in approving two articles of impeachment on Dec. 18, sending them to the Senate where a trial is expected be held in 2020.
Craig is in her first term.
She defeated former one-term U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Woodbury, 52.65 to 47.15 percent in 2018.
Craig lost to Lewis in 2016 46.95 to 45.16 percent. Third party candidate Paula Overby had 7.64 percent of the vote in 2016.
Lewis announced in August 2019 that he would be running for the U.S. Senate in 2020 against Sen. Tina Smith, D-St. Paul.
The 2nd District includes Dakota County, Scott, Goodhue, and Wabasha counties, along with part of northern and eastern Rice County, and southern Washington County.
