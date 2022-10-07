Two incumbents, two new candidates
compete and vie for four-year terms
Candidates for two, four-year terms on the Eagan City Council are Edward Arias, Paul Bakken, Gary Hansen and Margaret Jae Cody. Council members Bakken and Hansen are seeking reelection.
Following are the candidates’ responses to a Sun Thisweek questionnaire.
Edward Arias
Age:53
Occupation: Community relations and outreach director
Education: Masters of Science of Law, Bachelor of Science in marketing
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
The biggest differentiator between me and the other candidates and office holders is that I am a person of color who has worked with communities of color for the past 20 years and continue to work in those spaces in my current role.
2) What would be your priorities if elected?
My priorities as listed below would be a focus should I get elected. The priorities listed are in no particular order:
Affordable housing
Fair wages
Continued small business growth
Voter education
3) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
I believe that as the population in Eagan continues to grow and diversify, we need to have representation for the most underrepresented communities. While Eagan has been very successful in keeping and growing the number of large companies who call Eagan home, we also need to continue to support and bring in new small businesses, many of which have owners of diverse backgrounds. I would also like to see Eagan have better outreach to communities of color who are growing, and it would be great to get those communities involved in our government and community service.
4) Do you think policing and/or safety is a concern in Eagan and why or why not? What are your priorities for the Eagan Police Department’s budget?
Policing and safety should always be a concern because it’s what keeps our neighborhoods, school, parks and businesses safe. As our population grows we need to make sure we have enough police to adequately serve all of Eagan. The council’s priority with regards to the police department should include continued hiring and training of great police candidates in addition to focusing on community outreach with the department and our constituents.
Paul Bakken, incumbent
Age: 52
Family: Married for more than 29 years to my wife, Alison. One adult child and two school-age children.
Occupation: Executive director
Education: My education includes a B.A. from St. Olaf College, a M.A. in management of governmental and nonprofit organizations from the Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Policy, and a J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School.
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
I offer depth and breadth of experience. I’ve served 20 years on the City Council. I’m a successful small business owner, and have served on the board of directors of three nonprofit organizations. I am a board member and the chair of Dakota Electric Association. I’ve also served as an officer in the U.S. Army National Guard.
Additionally, I offer an independent point of view, I do not belong to a political party nor do I have aspirations to any higher, partisan office. My focus is solely on Eagan, and on what is in the best, long-term interests of our community.
2) What would be your priorities if elected?
I will build on the contributions that I have made to Eagan during my previous five terms, and continue to work to keep Eagan safe, stable and sustainable.
I will work to ensure good value for our tax dollars, preserve open space, support our infrastructure, and provide common sense leadership. I will also make certain that our decision-making processes are open, equitable, and accessible to input from the community.
Finally, I will continue to advocate for a common sense approach to development and redevelopment, striving to maintain a healthy, sustainable mix in our tax base.
3) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Eagan currently offers a focused selection of services that strike the right balance between cost and benefit to the taxpayers. We enjoy high quality services and amenities, as well as one of the lowest tax rates in the metro area among comparable communities. In all the current mix of services is well received by Eagan’s taxpayers, and I am not aware of a compelling reason to change it.
Having said that, the 2020 census shows that roughly 30% of Eagan’s residents are Black, Indigenous or people of color. There is certainly room for improvement in our efforts to become more welcoming and inclusive. Accordingly, the city of Eagan recently partnered with the Center for Economic Inclusion to take an independent, hard look at city services, programs and policies to help us identify areas that need to be updated to adopt best practices.
4) Do you think policing and/or safety is a concern in Eagan and why or why not? What are your priorities for the Eagan Police Department’s budget?
The primary purpose of municipal government is to provide for the health, safety and welfare of its citizens. So, of course, policing and safety are important concerns. In Eagan’s most recent citizen survey, nine in 10 of our residents gave a positive rating for our public safety which shows that our community is on the right track.
I will continue to support investment in a fully-staffed police department, as well as upgrades to equipment and technology.
Moreover, the effectiveness of Eagan’s law enforcement and public safety has been predicated on building and maintaining trust among our public safety personnel and the community we serve.
In keeping with that, I will also support expanding our efforts to recruit and train non-traditional law enforcement candidates. I will also continue to support training our police officers in de-escalation techniques and coordinated responses with social workers to mental health crises.
Gary Hansen, incumbent
Age: 70
Family: My wife Kathy and I have two daughters, Andrea Murphy and Kelly Darwitz; sons-in-law, Daniel Murphy and Ryan Darwitz; a son, Tim; and four granddaughters
Occupation: Retired
Education: Bachelor of Science, economics and political science, South Dakota State University; Juris Doctor, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
During my Council tenure, Eagan has been recognized for innovation, prudent fiscal management, budget transparency and citizen engagement.
On the MVTA Board (past chair) and the Suburban Transit Association Board (past chair), and as a member of the Transportation Advisory Board, I have successfully represented the city in the regional transit and transportation decision-making process, ensuring that Eagan taxpayers get their fair share of funding for operations, infrastructure, and capital improvements.
I have demonstrated regional leadership as president of Metro Cities and a League of Minnesota Cities Board member. These results warrant my continued Council service.
2) What would be your priorities if elected?
Continued fiscal prudence while maintaining essential infrastructure and high-quality services. Of primary importance is effective and reliable public safety and security through adequately staffed and equipped police and fire departments.
The 2020 Census documented that 30% of Eagan’s population is Black, Indigenous, or people of color. Achievement of a welcoming race equity and inclusion foundation in all city services, programs, and budgetary decisions and promotion of race equity and inclusion throughout the community is a priority.
Eagan has implemented recognized sustainability efforts. I will continue to advocate for sustainability initiatives and dedication of necessary resources to achieve them.
3) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
My regional representation of Eagan has reinforced my opinion of the need to coordinate and cooperate with neighboring communities and the county for our common benefit. In Dakota County, we successfully implemented Dakota 911 (public safety dispatch center).
The county recently agreed to assume increasing responsibility to fund the center’s capital investment needs over the next five years.
Eagan also collaborates with Apple Valley, Burnsville, and Lakeville in Dakota Valley Recycling, a partnership that connects residents and businesses to recycling, composting, and waste disposal information and services.
I believe we should pursue additional opportunities having potential to enhance service delivery or reduce costs. These may include joint delivery of employee training; sharing of technical expertise in areas such as energy management/HVAC/facility management, OSHA/safety compliance, and joint/shared purchasing; and public safety initiatives such as fire training facilities, expanding on the ABLE facility that Eagan shares with Apple Valley, Burnsville and Lakeville.
4) Do you think policing and/or safety is a concern in Eagan and why or why not? What are your priorities for the Eagan Police?
In a recent survey, Eagan residents rated safety higher in our community than national benchmarks and ratings for hundreds of cities nationwide, as 9 in 10 Eagan residents rated public safety positively. We work as partners with our public safety personnel to build and maintain community trust.
In response to Eagan’s strong retail and population growth, the council committed to increased investment in additional police officers and upgraded facilities and technology. Eagan has benefited from state public safety investments this year to help keep neighborhoods safe. We are using these funds to explore ways to further reach out to the community and create and expand police cadet recruitment programs, including funding to recruit and train nontraditional law enforcement candidates.
I support the Eagan Police proactively training officers in de-escalation tactics and appropriate responses to mental health crises and other situations where a crime may not have been committed.
Margaret Jae Cody
Age: 41
Family: spouse, two elementary-aged children
Occupation: high school teacher
Education: Bachelor of Arts, German and political science, Williams College; Mater of Arts curriculum and instruction, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
I have a background in education and in facilitating conversations between K-12, post-secondary education and businesses. This is a useful skill set for negotiating our current reality, where businesses are having trouble finding the workers they need, and many families and students are feeling anxious about the cost of higher education. I think a number of stakeholders in our community could benefit from increased communication and collaboration between business and education.
2) What would be your priorities if elected?
One of my primary focuses would be improving pedestrian safety in Eagan. There is no sidewalk on our side of the street, and there are also no protected places to cross which limits kids’ ability to cycle or walk for transportation or exercise. This is true for many families across the city. Our other investments (in parks and public spaces) could be better utilized with safer access.
I also want to improve communication and engagement between local government and the population of the city.
3) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Aside from improvements in pedestrian safety, I think the city could do a better job of engaging more young people and younger families in decision-making processes. I work in one of the school districts served by the city and volunteer at my kids’ school and in youth sports. Despite many sources of connections, I don’t always know about the city’s offerings. I think communication in both directions could be improved; Eagan could advertise its offerings better, and there could be better outreach to citizens to determine what needs are currently unmet.
As we think about planning for the future, I think involving students and young people is critical. Eagan’s youth is more diverse than its overall population and we need to make sure that their ideas and perspectives are represented if we want them to stay in or return to Eagan to raise their own families.
4) Do you think policing and/or safety is a concern in Eagan and why or why not? What are your priorities for the Eagan Police Department’s budget?
I generally feel very safe living in Eagan. Most of the crimes that I am aware of are crimes of opportunity: items stolen from cars in driveways or open garages for example. In some situations, better public lighting might help, but that is something that I would want to get neighborhoods’ input on. In general, I think Eagan should cooperate with other local communities to address crime like the shutting down the purchasers of catalytic converters, for example.
I am concerned about unsafe driving, and I think police presence makes a big difference. People slow down and pay more attention to signs when they see police cars even if more tickets aren’t being issued. In the same vein, I would love to see officers giving youth classes on safe cycling.
I think the best way to reduce crime is for more people to feel invested in their neighborhood, their neighbors and their community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.