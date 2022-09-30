In Rosemount, there is never a shortage of children who want to take part in the annual Haunted Woods Trail in Central Park, but organizers are short on people to help plan the event.
This year the gathering will celebrate its 40th year 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, by inviting young people to walk through the trail that is lined by area businesses and service groups handing out candy and other treats.
For the past two decades, the family-friendly event has been held in Central Park, which will be decorated with illuminated pumpkins and props of all kinds by members of the all-volunteer Halloween Committee.
During that time, Rosemount resident Mike Bouchard has been involved along with a core group of volunteers. Among those are other committee co-chairs, including his wife, Maureen Geraghty Bouchard, along with Barb and Paul Hester.
He said other longtime volunteers help with planning and several more arrive on the day of the event to help with the setup, but many of them are getting up there in age.
“The biggest problem we are having is the people who are still on the committee, we are getting older,” he said. “Someone else is going to have to take it over. If we don’t get someone to take it over, it is going to go away.”
Bouchard said he likely will be involved for another couple of years, but if some other people want to join with the idea they could provide leadership in the future “that would be great.”
Finding a new generation of leaders for community festivals and events is a common problem. Some events, like Lumberjack Days in Stillwater, went on hiatus for a while, and others like Eagan July 4th Funfest, Farmington Dew Days and Apple Valley Freedom Days are seeking infusion of more planning volunteers.
Bouchard said a lot of people want to come to these kinds of events, but finding the time to do the planning is a struggle.
“We are getting old and tired,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing.”
Bouchard said the committee values the contributions of young people who have volunteered in the past from Rosemount High School and area Scouting troops looking to fulfill community service requirements.
He also gives credit to the city of Rosemount.
“This whole event wouldn’t happen if we didn’t have the support of Rosemount Parks and Recreation,” Bouchard said.
He said staff members from that department along with those from public works and police departments set up barricades and make sure it’s a safe event.
While there aren’t any salaries involved in the volunteer work, Rosemount Halloween Committee members say they are paid by the thousands of smiles and memories it makes for participants.
“It is magical,” Bouchard said.
For those who have never been to a Haunted Woods Trail, it entails the committee, along with businesses and service groups, setting up candy and treat-distribution stations throughout the park. The stations have a theme, such as a pirate ship, a fortune teller or the cemetery.
Children and their adult companions line up at the top of the hill on the west end of the park, patiently waiting for their turn to walk through the trail.
While the lines for entering the trail have grown in recent years, the committee has created new ways to stage visitors. This year’s Haunted Woods Trail will begin in The Warehouse parking lot (lower level of Shamrock Animal Hospital). The entrance is between the Dakota Central Building and Shamrock Animal Hospital.
Bouchard said he’s been going to the event for so long that he is seeing people who attended the event as children coming back as adults and bringing their own children.
“It’s a multi-generational type of event,” he said. “I remember when it was back behind the high school. That was a three- or four-days production. In the beginning, it was put on by the high school drama department and the Jaycees were involved at that point.”
The event was not held during the 1991 Halloween blizzard, which damaged many of the props. It was held in following years, but numbers were declining until it was moved indoors at the Rosemount Community Center.
A switch to Central Park in 2001 changed fortunes for the event, as it was geared more toward younger children.
Halloween-related props and inflatables have been added steadily over the years as attendance has grown.
After the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, Bouchard said a record estimate of 4,800 people attended in 2021.
He’s hoping that good weather and the crowds return this year.
The Haunted Woods Trail doesn’t charge admission but people are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for the Rosemount Family Resource Center Food Shelf.
Bouchard said the event has collected an estimated 10,000 pounds of food for the nonprofit.
The Trail is funded by contributions from businesses, groups, organizations, and individuals. The committee’s budget includes insurance, purchase and/or repair of props, website support, trash removal, balloon rental and candy.
Bouchard said without the continued support of donors, the event would not exist.
Volunteers are welcome to help set up and businesses and service groups can register to contribute to the fun by participating or donating by Oct. 15.
Volunteers may contact Bouchard at 612-840-9016 or rosemounthalloween@gmail.com or Lacelle Cordes, of the Rosemount Park & Recreation Department, at 651-322-6011.
Donations may also be mailed to Rosemount Halloween Committee: P.O. Box 256, Rosemount, MN 55068-0198.
More information is online at RosemountEvents.com.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.