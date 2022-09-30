In Rosemount, there is never a shortage of children who want to take part in the annual Haunted Woods Trail in Central Park, but organizers are short on people to help plan the event.

This year the gathering will celebrate its 40th year 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, by inviting young people to walk through the trail that is lined by area businesses and service groups handing out candy and other treats.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

Tags

Load comments