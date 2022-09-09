Two women from church testify
about his actions, behavior
Former Eagan pastor Bruce Douglas Konold has been charged with felony criminal sexual conduct and harassment from involvement with two women who attended Eagan Hills Church, according to a complaint filed in Dakota County District Court.
Konold was arrested Sept. 2 on a warrant. He made his first court appearance in Hastings and was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and harassment, a pattern of stalking conduct.
Konold, 61, resigned from the Eagan church in February 2022 after serving 25 years as a lead pastor and faith leadership role since 1997.
The criminal complaint states a 20-year-old female reported that Konold engaged in sexual behavior with her at his Eagan home starting in May 2021.
This led to many sexual encounters at the church, in his home, in his vehicle and hotels, she reported.
When interviewed by law enforcement on March 27, 2022, Konold confirmed they had sexual relationship during a nine- or 10-month period, according to the complaint.
She said she began attending the Eagan church in January 2021. She said Konold began offering spiritual counseling and guidance, according to the complaint, and eventually got her a job at the church.
It is a felony in Minnesota for a clergy member to conduct a sexual relationship with any person they provide spiritual advice to or whom they offer counseling to within the church.
Konold allegedly told the woman that if “she ever came forward about what was happening that it would be because she hated him or wanted to destroy him,” according to the complaint. The complaint alleges that Konold’s wife told the woman in December 2021 to never show her face at the church again and to disappear completely.
On April 29, 2022, the woman had a pastor contact law enforcement and she stated Konold had been aggressively pursuing her and had shown up at her home, work and school. The complaint stated Konold had been leaving her notes, texting her constantly and he had begun making threats of suicide in an attempt to manipulate the woman.
After learning about the police report, Konold began harassing her, the report states, and approached her car to ask why she wanted him to go to jail. He told her he had lost everything.
Dakota County records show that Konold and his wife sold their Eagan home in June.
Konold urged the victim to tell police the relationship was not abuse, according to the complaint. Konold admitted to police he had been in contact with the victim.
According to the complaint, law enforcement also spoke with a 30-year-old woman who attended the church for 10 years. She said she had sexual relationship with Konold from November 2020 to January 2021, which Konold confirmed to law enforcement when he was interviewed on March 27, 2022.
Konold’s bail was set at $100,000 with conditions that he cannot leave Minnesota without written court approval, he is not allowed to have contact with victims, and he must keep the court informed of his current address. Other conditions include he cannot have firearms or dangerous weapons in his possession or use alcohol or other controlled substances.
An omnibus hearing is slated for 9 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Dakota County Courthouse.
The maximum sentence for the charges is 15 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.
