Farmington hires new
communications specialist
Farmington’s new communications specialist Caryn Hojnicki is busy learning about the city and community.
Hojnicki, who joined the city in mid-February, brings professional experience working in municipal and high education organizations. Hojnicki recently worked for Flat Rock Community Center in Michigan and the athletics department at Indiana University and the University of Portland in Oregon.
She said she wants to build solid relationships with city staff so she can be better equipped to communicate messages with the public. She is working on the latest edition of "Farmington Currents” city magazine, which is mailed to residents. She looks forward to continuing to host the city’s podcast in the future.
“I love design and my undergraduate degree is in actually in communications technology, and I am skilled in using software and amazingly I have used it in every job on some level with websites, doing newsletters and now social media,” Hojnicki said.
This year, the Farmington Police Department and Farmington Fire Department will commemorate 150-year anniversaries. Hojnicki will work with staff to prepare for the those community events and chronicle the city milestones.
“I’m excited and I’m going to be working with all the departments of the city,” she added.
Hojnicki is compiling information for the Farmington State of the City address slated for April 27 at city hall.
She said she also looks forward to communicating about the Farmington Dew Days summer festival in June.
“I like the feel here when I talked to everyone, especially on my first day and everyone has been so nice and it seems like they really care about the employees. When you take care of your employees they want to stay and work hard for you,” Hojnicki said.
During her first week, she met many city staff during an employee appreciation event. She said it was fun because it helped her build relationships.
“You get that connection in your community when the government, the schools and the people all get along. I will be trying to get the message out to people about what everybody does here, and that is going to be the important thing so the public can gain a greater understanding of what every department does and they can be more appreciative,” Hojnicki said.
She said she is passionate about recycling for its environmental benefits.
“I’m a master recycler, not certified here yet, but in Oregon I was certified in their program and I have connected with people here in Dakota County and I sat in on a class as well,” she said.
A Michigan native, Hojnicki lives in Lakeville with her husband, Corey, and their three young children. The family moved to Minnesota last fall due to her husband’s career with Delta Airlines. She is active in her children’s activities as a youth sports coach and Girl Scouts leader.
Hojnicki said she is a Detroit Tigers fan, but she says her children are getting plugged into cheering for the Minnesota teams in hockey, basketball, football and baseball.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.