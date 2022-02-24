Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend Refinery in Rosemount is one step closer to starting work this year on a 314-acre, 45 megawatt solar energy facility southwest of its current oil refining operation.
It’s a project so large that it would place seventh on a 2018 list of total solar investments that year by some of the largest U.S. corporations, such as Apple, Amazon and Walmart, according to a CNBC report.
Mayor Bill Droste said during the City Council’s approval of the project’s Interim Use Permit on Feb. 15 that when complete the solar array would generate enough electricity to power 3,200 homes.
Since Flint Hills would be using 45 megawatts of solar rather than receiving it from Xcel Energy, Xcel could divert that power and infrastructure to other users, such as future development in UMore Park and Empire Township, Droste said.
“We are really, really excited about the opportunity,” said Jake Reint, Flint Hills managing director of public affairs, during the Feb. 15 meeting. “We are one of the largest customers of Xcel Energy, and we will still be a fairly large customer of theirs after this.”
He said the Pine Bend Refinery, which refines 375,000 barrels per day and produces gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, propane and asphalt, is a 130 megawatt load factory.
After the solar array is operational, it will join Flint Hills’ 50 megawatt Combined Heat and Power facility, which uses excess steam to create power, allowing the plant to generate more than half of its electrical needs on site “in a very efficient and clean manner,” Reint said.
Reint said the solar array is also an economic project as the industrial energy rate charged to the refinery is about 18% above the national average.
He said the solar array would allow the refinery to be competitive, viable in the long term, invest in the facility and be successful.
“Solar has come a long way in recent years and we think it fits well with our facility,” Reint said.
Reint said if all goes as planned, construction on the solar array would be complete next year.
EAW needed
The city said that typically accessory solar systems are approved administratively by staff with a building permit. Because of the size of the proposed facility and the potential for conflicts with future development patterns, Flint Hills applied for an IUP with a term of 25 years to allow the city to reassess the use at that time.
Land to the west and south will be maintained as a buffer from the nearby residences, and staff is not anticipating future development in the vicinity of the site.
The plan is very preliminary, but Flint Hills sought IUP approval prior to devoting resources to the develop materials for agencies to review, such as an environment assessment worksheet. It will be produced to ascertain whether the more rigorous environmental impact statement will be required.
The solar array would be a much larger version of ones found around Minnesota, including Dakota Electric’s 15-acre installation in Hampton Township.
Flint Hills will install individual tracking solar panels to move with the position of the sun to generate the greatest amount of energy possible. The panels and support equipment will be surrounded by fencing. Trees will be used as screening where they do not impact the efficiency of the solar panels, a staff report said.
Flint Hills will produce a tree inventory, but staff said it does not anticipate any required tree replacement due to the three large stands that would remain.
Flint Hills has a tree planting program through which over 1,000 trees are planted each year, which likely aligns with the intent of the tree preservation ordinance, city staff said.
Areas of bare ground will be re-vegetated with a low-growing seed mix that will include plant varieties that attract pollinators.
Reint said there are a lot of opportunities to provide vegetation for pollinators and other wildlife that work well with solar developments.
He said Flint Hills plans to apply the same environmental rigor around the solar array that is has on Mississippi River Natural Area on Pine Bend land east of the refinery.
Over the past 20 years, Flint Hills has worked with local environmental partners and volunteers in an attempt to restore the area to pre-settlement conditions.
Pine Bend has invested nearly $1.7 billion in upgrades and improvements to its Minnesota facilities since 2010.
The refinery recently earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star certification for the third consecutive year.
According to Pine Bend officials, the refinery has lowered emissions of traditional criteria pollutants by approximately 70% since 1997, and its emissions per barrel are approximately 20% lower than other U.S. refineries.
Based in Wichita, Kansas, Flint Hills Resources has approximately 4,000 employees and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries Inc.
More information about the Pine Bend refinery is available at pinebendrefinery.com.
