One of the most anticipated events of the year in Lakeville will be Sept. 17 and 18 when the Lakeville Art Festival takes up residency at the Lakeville Area Arts Center.

The two-day celebration of art will be Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when more than 100 juried artists will show their work on the park-like grounds around the former church building that served as the Arts Center since 2001.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

Tags

Load comments