Farmington residents showed up to ask questions during a public open house Tuesday, Sept. 27, to outline a proposed Dakota County road safety project near Farmington High School at the intersection of County Road 50 and Flagstaff Avenue.
If the project moves forward, it would be constructed in 2023.
Farmington City Council and Farmington School Board members have discussed the project in numerous work sessions with Dakota County and its transportation and engineering staff.
The proposal aims to improve safety at the intersection that is traveled by young drivers, high school staff, residents in new housing developments near the high school, and commuters.
The project calls for a right turn lane and median at the southern end of Flagstaff Avenue that runs perpendicular to Highway 50. This would require drivers to only make right turns at the intersection.
Upon completion, traffic heading south or east would need to make a right turn, followed by a U-turn at an adjacent median opening. The median proposal would be paid for 100% by Dakota County. This solution would be cheaper than installing a stoplight or building a roundabout that are not warranted due to traffic number data, according to the county. Other traffic controls will be considered in the next 15 to 20 years when traffic increases.
The Dakota County traffic engineers state this proposal will reduce conflict points and allow drivers on the north leg of Flagstaff Avenue to manage one direction of traffic at a time.
Kristi Sebastian, Dakota County traffic engineer, stated between 16,000 to 17,000 cars drive along Highway 50 each day near the intersection. Sebastian said this plan is designed to prevent some kind of “horrendous crash” at the intersection.
“If the need is to make a safety improvement and impact traffic to improve safety, this is the action that would do this at this time,” Sebastian said. “In the future, when there is more traffic and Highway 50 changes, do you do something else? But this is the action to address the concerns that have been voiced and ask us to do something, then this is the right action.”
Marshall Lines Bus Company in Farmington, which deploys 32 school buses and another 33 school buses that serve special education youth each school day, says the plan would require bus drivers to drive north on Flagstaff Avenue to 195th Street, adding time and miles to the routes.
“It will be about 2.4 more miles and it will take an extra five minutes in perfect weather conditions and with out taking into consideration more traffic,” Tom Severson, chief operating officer with Marshall Lines and Minnesota Coaches, said.
“We do not have that time to make that work because so many on our route combinations are so fine tuned that the first buses at the high school that are loading are the ones that are the most time constrained, so they can get on their routes to the middle school,” Severson added.
The bus schedule uses the same buses to accommodate students at all five elementary schools, the two middle schools and Farmington High School.
The bus company said it will work with the school district on the routes and if any school bell time changes are needed.
“Minutes in our world are eternity, so for every one of these issues that they tell us you have to redirect, it’s going to mean we have to add resources with more buses, drivers and driver aids to satisfy all the routes the bus company is contracted to cover,” Severson said. “This will mean additional cost to the school district,” he added.
Farmington grandfather Paul Balus generated some interest in the need for traffic safety controls after his granddaughter was broadsided at this intersection on Dec. 4, 2021.
Balus said he spoke to Dakota County county engineers about the proposal. He said it has been a long 10 months since his granddaughter’s accident and his involvement in this project.
He praised Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt and the Farmington City Council, along with the Farmington High School administration staff and Farmington School Board who have listened, and, he said, have done a “great job pushing for an acceptable solution to this intersection problem.”
“I believe the new intersection design is a step in the right direction as it does eliminate a driver’s need to navigate through multiple lanes going both east and west, especially for the young drivers at Farmington High School,” Balus said.
“My only concern now is the fact that the new design forces a driver to make a U-Turn to go back east towards downtown Farmington, and I can see this as a potential problem with oncoming traffic, but have been assured by Dakota County that this will be monitored closely,” Balus said.
“The safety of the young drivers at Farmington High School has been my number one priority since my granddaughter’s accident last December, and I think this is a good first step in addressing this intersection problem.”
