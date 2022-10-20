The Farmington Education Association endorsed three candidates running for three open seats on the Farmington School Board.
The FEA teachers union endorsed Melissa Gorman, Kelsey Jezierski and Maggie Storlie, according to a press release.
The recommendations were discussed during the FEA Executive Board Oct. 10 meeting.
“We believe these candidates support a collaborative relationship with parents, educators, and our community that is focused on supported and effective schools for all,” said Keith Revels, president of the FEA, the teachers’ union for Farmington Public Schools, in a press release.
FEA members recognize the importance of the upcoming School Board election, Revels said.
An endorsing committee was formed to screen candidates and make recommendations for three candidates that, if elected, will serve on a seat in four-year terms.
The FEA endorsement was based on candidates’ responses during the screening interviews, Revels said.
“They are focused on our students’ well-being, they believe our schools should be welcoming, safe places for students and staff, they trust the educators in Farmington and the work they are doing, they will be strong voices for students and families, and they are committed to providing our schools all the resources they need,” Revels said.
“We are very blessed in this district to have some great candidates looking to fill the open seats on the board, and we believe that Maggie, Kelsey and Melissa will serve our district well,” Revels added.
“We believe these candidates have the strengths to lead our district while using their talents to ensure educational and fiscal accountability,” Revels said.
Each open seat will be a four-year term and eight candidates have filed and one candidate is running a write-in campaign to serve on Farmington School Board.
Voting is open during business hours at Farmington City Hall, and the general election is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
