Four Farmington women will be honored by Take Action Minnesota at a People’s Celebration gala Thursday, Dec. 8.

Sara Fry, Kelsey Jezierski, Kristy Rhoades and Tysley Taylor are being honored for their work to bring attention to the importance of understanding the historic Juneteenth holiday. This led to the approval of the Juneteenth proclamation by the city of Farmington.

Sara Fry

Sara Fry
Kelsey Jezierski

Kelsey Jezierski
Kristy Rhoades

Kristy Rhoades
Tysley Taylor

Tysley Taylor

