Four Farmington women will be honored by Take Action Minnesota at a People’s Celebration gala Thursday, Dec. 8.
Sara Fry, Kelsey Jezierski, Kristy Rhoades and Tysley Taylor are being honored for their work to bring attention to the importance of understanding the historic Juneteenth holiday. This led to the approval of the Juneteenth proclamation by the city of Farmington.
The women are being named Democracy Protectors.
“Their request was met with outrageous, racist responses, and these leaders pushed for a more just, inclusive community by organizing their neighbors, speaking up in public, and running for office,” according to a press release.
Fry, who has been a member of the Good Trouble group for the past two years, has been raising awareness with her fellow “trouble makers” by speaking up at Farmington School Board meetings since 2020 about issues surrounding racism, homophobia and misogyny. She lives in Farmington with her husband, two children and two cats.
Jezierski has lived in Farmington for 10 years with her husband and two children. She is a mental health counselor who specializes in domestic abuse. She ran a recent campaign for School Board and earned an endorsement from the local teachers’ union.
Rhoades is a native to Farmington who has worked to combat racism and intolerance since she attended Farmington schools, she said. In 2020, some Farmington residents became emboldened to publicly voice opposition to intolerance and bigotry. Rhoades said she found support from the other three women and a “loving community of people who speak up against that rhetoric.” She has been married to her husband for 17 years and is the mother of three children and a yellow lab dog.
Taylor said prior to moving to Farmington, she connected with a group of Good Trouble residents who were standing up against discrimination and intolerance in their community.
“She (Taylor) has been a voice at City Council meetings, a participant in one-on-one communications with city leaders, and a thought partner with her group in creating meaningful change,” the release said.
The four women continue to organize for social justice within the city and Farmington schools.
The People’s Celebration honors people, organizations and coalitions who are transforming Minnesota’s social movement landscape and whose leadership inspires action.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.