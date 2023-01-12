Rambling River Center will receive outdoor renovation, update

The Rambling River Center advisory board is shown.

The Rambling River Center in downtown Farmington is regularly utilized by Farmington residents and the senior community to gather and hold local events.

 Submitted photo

The city of Farmington will receive $750,000 in federal funds to complete the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Rambling River Center with the addition of an exterior plaza, according to a release from U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake.

