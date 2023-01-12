The city of Farmington will receive $750,000 in federal funds to complete the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Rambling River Center with the addition of an exterior plaza, according to a release from U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake.
The current Rambling River Center is regularly utilized by Farmington residents and particularly the senior community to gather and hold local events.
In the past year, Craig said she pushed to secure this federal funding to update the community center’s accessibility features and ensure the center is a safe and inviting space for all Farmington residents. The plaza serves as an important community gathering space for Farmington residents, particularly senior citizens.
“Improving the safety and accessibility of Farmington’s Rambling River Center and Exterior Plaza will make sure Farmington residents of all ages are able to enjoy this community space for years to come,” Craig said in a press release. “I worked to secure this funding to ensure the community center can be used by every Farmington resident, and I look forward to visiting once the project is complete.”
“Our community in Farmington is tight-knit – so it’s essential that our city has a gathering space that is welcoming and inviting for every single Farmington resident,” said Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt. “It was great working with Rep. Craig to secure the funding critical to constructing a new-and-improved community center for our city. I can’t wait to see it in action.”
In 2017, the city of Farmington completed a community study to learn more about how this space could be updated to improve its function and efficiency and provide a safe and organized amenity, especially for Farmington seniors. With this funding, the city will be one step closer to providing those critical updates to allow for additional interior and exterior senior programming, increased safety and accessibility features and space flexibility.
