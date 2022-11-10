No official race since two competed
for two open seats
Even though there was not an official race to fill two open seats on the Farmington City Council, voters elected one newcomer and one incumbent to serve the four-year term.
Newcomer Holly Bernatz (5,603 votes) earned 51.55% of the total vote, and incumbent Nick Lien (5,120) won 47.10% percent of the total vote. There were 147 write-in votes for Farmington City Council.
Council Member Katie Bernhjelm did not file for reelection.
Lien was formally appointed to serve on the city council back in January after former council member Joy Pearson resigned last November. As a self-described math geek, Lien works as a computer engineer within the educational training and enterprise division for Seagate, a computer and hard drive firm.
Bernatz, who served as a co-chair of the Farmington Dew Days Committee and community wide volunteer, works as a small business owner of Beyond Design, LLC located in Farmington.
“I think that I’m in a unique position to understand both the needs and desires of our residents as well as the needs of the business community,” Bernatz said. “I believe that to be a valuable perspective to bring to the council,” Bernatz added.
“I look forward to collaborating with residents, our School Board members, and my peers to bring forward the best opportunities for our hometown,” she added.
When asked why voters supported him in the election, Lien said “Most of the residents that I have spoken to over the last few months have been excited for non-partisan representation on the council. As we see national level politics being dragged into local government, I think there’s a large chunk of people who become a bit frustrated with the divide, and hearing that feedback directly gave me hope that at the end of the day, we really do have more in common with our neighbors than social media would make us believe.”
Lien said he looks forward to moving the city forward, saying “In terms of issues, I think residents have been concerned about the same topics for some time: business diversity, lower taxes and public safety. These concerns are already well aligned to my and the council’s general goals and I am hopeful that as we take up work in the new year, we really focus in on more tangible items for our high-level pillars.”
“We have a new community development director starting in two weeks, so it will be an exciting period of a lot of fresh ideas and energy being brought to the table,” Lien said. “The Council needs to be diligent in ensuring that the best ideas are brought to the front and pursued, and that we don’t chase red herrings and waste tax dollars.”
Reflecting on his short term in office, Lien said “The last 10 months have been a gift and I have an entirely different view of the city than I did not have before I started - there are some amazing people in this community, and I’ve gotten to know several of them through all the events I’ve been fortunate enough to attend. I have the same energy for the position now as I did on day one, and I will do my best to not waste the second gift of these next four years.”
Lien offers gratitude to those who gave him support at the ballot box.
“Thank you to all my friends and residents who reached out with words of support over the past few months, hearing random people shouting that they voted for me from across a room always brought a smile to my face,” he said. “I am an aggressively non-partisan person and I still feel that this is by far the most important attribute of an elected official in local government. So, I am grateful for a campaign free from controversy and partisan tactics. I will unapologetically continue to represent all our residents, not just one side of the table.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
