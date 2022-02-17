School Board praises district leadership team
Farmington School District Superintendent Jason Berg reported good news on slowing omicron cases across the district during the School Board work session Feb. 14.
“The really good news is we’ve been tracking our COVID data since the beginning of the school year, and it’s been a little bit of a roller coaster,” Berg said.
Berg offered context on how the administration and board worked together during the pandemic, and in January when cases were high.
In January, he said, “We were at the high point of the omicron wave, and the news I am going to share tonight is good because we have leveled way down.”
Across the district, recent student and staff school absences have fallen to normal numbers seen this time of the year.
Berg said the Dakota County case data for the 55024 zip code is not always the most up to date.
“I talked with the epidemiologist from Dakota County and the epidemiologist said the data is less and less reliable, in terms of a metric, for a lot of reasons,” Berg said. The biggest reason is that home testing, he said.
When the district pivoted to flexible or remote learning before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Jan. 17, Berg said the district had 85 staff members out sick, and at the high point there were 20 to 25 unfilled absences staff absences.
“That is just certified, and paraprofessionals and our other staff was mirroring that as well,” including nurses, bus drivers and food service workers, Berg said. So many absences make it difficult to operate.
“It is not so much the absences on a given day, but it is how many of those are unfilled,” Berg said.
With the declining number of cases and absences, Berg said, “Operationally, that is kind of a weight on everyone’s shoulders and that is lifted in terms of trying to get things covered.”
When there are absences to be covered, Berg said the administration needs to ask teachers to give up prep time, and some work doesn’t get done.
“Now we are able to complete work with the normal means, and we feel really good with where we are with our staff,” Berg said.
After winter break, Berg said there were up to 28 staff members who tested positive and last week there were only two staff positives. The five elementary buildings were down to 24 staff cases, the high school was down to about 16 cases, and the two middle schools were down to 10 cases.
“I checked today — we had five cases (districtwide) throughout the weekend and today,” Berg said.
Board Vice Chair Hannah Simmons said she was happy to hear the good news. She asked Berg what the end of the school year might look like, and whether the district will be able to pull back mitigation strategies.
Administrators will know more in a month and a half, Berg said. The district relies on guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education and information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, he said.
Berg said the district nurse looks at the bigger picture and at how the omicron variant is impacting health care overall.
“When we see hospitalizations going down and all those metrics going down, everybody feels like we are in a better place,” Berg said.
“The general consensus is, hopefully, the pandemic is moving over to an endemic over the number of months before the next school year,” said Simmons.
Board Chair Kyle Christensen asked Berg if schools will be able to return to in-person celebrations at the end of the year such as the African drummers that visit some elementary schools. Last year the drummers performed for students virtually.
“Can we talk about how we start to normalize these things, too?” Christensen said.
Berg responded that discussions will start at all buildings for activities that will be held indoors and outdoors.
As cases continue to decrease, Berg said discussions will be conducted to ensure activities are consistent at each grade level and at each elementary building.
“How do we roll that back in a way that balances all those things, especially during the school day?” said Berg.
Christensen thanked Berg for his leadership in guiding the district through the pandemic.
“Thank you. I think all of you have done an outstanding job of managing all of this, and your patience with me and some of the questions,” Christensen said. “You guys have been outstanding, and I am truly very proud of the district.”
The leadership team has put in the time, effort and energy to make sure students can be in school longer and have the best experience possible, Christensen said.
Berg said, “The last couple of weeks our staff has been able to take a deep breath and not worry about the operational stuff, and they can focus on other things.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
