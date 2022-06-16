Farmington submits federal grant for Rambling River Center upgrades

Approved grant could bring outdoor plaza, splash pad to downtown
The city of Farmington submitted an application for $3.6 million in federal grant funds under the Community Project Funding that, if approved, could lead to upgrades and an exterior plaza at the Rambling River Center.
The City Council discussed the grant proposal with staff during a recent council workshop and agreed that staff could work on the federal grant application.
The grant application request was $3,658,675, which includes building and exterior improvements.
Farmington Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio said the city submitted a grant application with all three state congressional representatives, including U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig.
Congress will request funding for up to 15 specific projects within each congressional district that would serve the public good.
“Now it has been sent to the Hill (Congress), along with other projects from 50 states who had projects and did not have the funding,” DiMaggio said. “We have to start somewhere.”
The U.S. House Appropriations Committee will fund community projects on a limited basis as part of the fiscal year 2023 appropriations bills. The grant fund requests that address the most significant public good are more likely to be included.
In 2017, the city completed a community study to learn more about how this space could be updated to improve function and efficiency, and how it could provide a safe and organized amenity.
The Rambling River Center project could include a park and plaza with potential community amenities like a splash pad, outdoor seating with community benches, a pergola, glass garage doors, updated windows, landscaping, movable planter pots and trees, an interactive art feature and possibly a venue for a holiday celebrations. Grant funds would cover infrastructure that includes engineering, architectural and building designs.
Farmington seniors could benefit from exterior upgrades at the Rambling River Center, DiMaggio said.
There was not an optimal place for seniors to socialize outdoors and gather during the pandemic, and the potential exterior project could offer outdoor seating and additional space.
DiMaggio said during the COVID-19 pandemic, this need was especially realized as numerous seniors lacked a safe space to gather.
“With this building having no outdoor areas, much of the programming was halted and the seniors were left with no other regional opportunities for socialization in a safe place,” DiMaggio said.
The Rambling River Center is inside the former city hall. The building was converted into a senior and community center in 2008 after a fundraising campaign led by senior residents.
The city wrote in the grant application: “The updating of the building and the addition of the plaza is a good use of taxpayer money because it would allow for additional interior and exterior programming, safety and accessibility, flexibility of space, and it will serve as a downtown destination which will benefit the greater downtown area.”
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt said: “We are proud to have such a vibrant, tight-knit community here in Farmington and we are thrilled to have Rep. Craig fighting to bring $3.6 million back to Minnesota to build the accessible community center that all Farmington residents, especially our seniors, deserve. The new and improved center will serve as a downtown attraction and community gathering place for years to come.”
Craig said in a press release: “I’m proud to announce my submission for the city of Farmington to receive federal support for this important project. These funds would provide some much-needed updates to the Rambling River Center and exterior plaza – creating yet another great venue where Minnesotans of all ages can gather and celebrate together.”
The city received confirmation that the application was received. DiMaggio said the grant response will come back to the city in July.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
