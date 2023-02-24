Board debates need for new measures
The six-member Farmington School Board is split on moving forward on a professional conduct policy written by the board chair.
The School Board discussed the draft Policy 102, written by Chair Kyle Christensen, that addresses professional conduct of district employees, at the Feb. 13 board meeting.
“I introduced this back in November, and at that time I noted the purpose was to provide some additional guidance, and there was some consensus that the board needed clarity,” Christensen said.
Since then, the policy has been reviewed by the policy committee and there has been input from the board, community, and staff, he said.
He said District 192 attorneys reviewed the policy said found no redundancies with other policies or other risks.
“We believe this draft is ready for final board consideration,” Christensen said.
Among the language that has been a focus of discussion, is a portion of the policy that states: “teachers, other classroom staff and district employees are to refrain from interjecting personal political beliefs or biases that are unrelated to instructional goals into the development of curriculum or lesson plans.”
There are five parts of the policy, including one that states: “All district employees are expected to refrain from comments or statements, even in jest, reflecting adversely on or which single out or criticize any person or group with reference to their actual or perceived race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, including gender identity and expression, or other protected class.”
Board Member Jacilyn Doyle said she was still questioning if the school district needs the policy.
“I feel like it was a reactionary measurement at the time given what was happening in the district,” Doyle said.
“I feel like it is pigeonholing things expecting to exercise good judgment and professionalism and some of this is outlined in other policies, too,” said Doyle, a social studies teacher. “It is open to interpretation and a lot of interpretation, and if a person disagrees with something then it could mean the opening of Pandora’s Box against a lot of teachers.”
Board Member Maggie Storlie said she agrees with Doyle.
“I think this puts a target on our educators and staff that opens them up for more scrutiny and not necessarily in helpful ways, so at this point I don’t support the language the way it is written,” Storlie said.
Storlie said she has some ideas for revisions, but they are not ready for discussion.
Storlie, a medical doctor, there can be educational and thought benefit, especially in the secondary years when students are developing their frontal cortex with discussing more polarizing topics.
She said it can be done in a way where it is not meant to target the educator or students’ beliefs.
“It (classroom discussion) is not meant to target, but to explore the subject in a way that examines both sides,” Storlie said.
Christensen said he fully agrees.
He said the policy is not about political content, but is about content and the concepts that are unrelated to instructional goals.
“I hope that our classes do have these kinds of conversations in a structured, environment and instructional goals and there would not cause conflict with this policy,” Christensen said.
Board Member Hannah Simmons said she can see both viewpoints. She said to Doyle: “I tremendously respect your opinions as an educator and this is why I want to hear your perspective, especially given the climate with our educators leaving at unprecedented numbers that I don’t want to contribute to a feeling of additional, unnecessary oversight if it is already expected in their contract and this professional conduct.”
Simmons said the district has functioned for years without this policy conduct language.
“I don’t want to just be reactive either,” she said.
Christensen said the goal is not to place a target on educators’ back, but to provide tools so that the proper conversations are taking place between administration and educators and so that “appropriate responses can be taken into account.”
Christensen said there are issues around this topic in classrooms based on parent questions and comments he has received.
There was some board discussion around Pride flags, which are supportive of LGBT rights, displayed in classrooms.
Board Member Melissa Gorman said: “I don’t feel like six Pride flags in a math class are needed, and is not part of the instructional goals of math. You are there to learn math, and I don’t have a problem with any teachers or administration supporting or any advocacy for groups or anything.”
Board Member Becky Wilde said she likes the policy because the language states the district understands the importance of diverse views and how the district wants to encourage critical thinking.
Doyle said: “I just don’t support the policy at all and you can change it all you want and I am not going to support it. … It is completely unnecessary and I just feel very strongly about it, and it just seems like we are writing this policy to appease parents and not our learners.”
Christensen said in response: “I think it is a tool for ensuring these types of conversations are taking place with the goal of improving instruction for all students.”
Simmons asked superintendent Jason Berg his views on the policy.
“We get questions all the time about what is going on in classrooms,” said Berg, a former Farmington High School principal. “The first thing we do, again I am not living or breathing it, but when I was a principal, the first thing was to ask the teacher what is going on, and he asked the ‘why’ in a classroom situation.”
“If you don’t have a ‘why,’ then we have bigger issues than why that is being said,” Berg said.
Berg said he worked with staff to be proactive and to communicate with families ahead of time when there may be some classroom content that is “muddy or controversial.”
The policy will be reviewed by the district’s policy committee for more discussion.
