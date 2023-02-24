Farmington School Board debates policy

The School Board discussed the draft Policy 102 that addresses professional conduct of district employees at the Feb. 13 board meeting.

Board debates need for new measures

The six-member Farmington School Board is split on moving forward on a professional conduct policy written by the board chair.

