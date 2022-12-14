Leadership shocked at state’s surplus,
implores residents to contact legislators
The Farmington School Board unanimously approved a 3.4% increase in the District 192 tax levy payable for 2023-24 at its Monday, Dec. 12, meeting.
The district will use $1.9 million out of its assigned fund balance to plug a budget deficit for 2023-24, and the board discussed possible scenarios based on a revised state budget forecast.
“We were all shocked last Tuesday when the Minnesota Management and Business Office released their budget projections for December, and that (the surplus) is projected to be over $17 billion,” Berg said, compared to $9 billion reported last spring.
He said he has heard talk from legislators and the governor about fully funding education, but there are no details yet.
“We want them to go after the special education cross subsidy, and that would give us (the district) the most help and the formula (increase) would be great on top of that,” Berg said.
Finance Director Jane Houska said the basic general education formula has lagged inflation since 2002-03.
For fiscal year 2022-23, the formula increased 2% or $135 over the previous year to $6,863. It would need to be increased by another $1,263 or 18.4% to have kept pace with inflation since 2002-03, Houska said.
Gov. Tim Walz will release a state’s budget by Jan. 26, according to state statute. The state’s economic forecast will come out in mid to late February and that will be used to build the entire state budget.
“Right now, we are in a little bit of a holding pattern to see where things go, and I would suggest we dig much deeper into these things,” Berg said.
Berg said the assigned fund balance are funds held over from the 2015 voter approved levy with the goal of maintaining class sizes. They are being used to bridge the gap until a new levy can be approved.
After numerous board work sessions discussing a budget shortfall, the board directed an internal finance committee to develop budget forecasts for the next three, four and five years, Berg said. The committee has four or five scenarios based on stable enrollment at 6,725, annual basic general education formula increases of 1.5%, and an internal expenditure inflation rate of 4.6%.
As part of its work, the committee reviewed making a $5.1 million realignment of its 2023-24 budget using a combination of cuts, raising revenue, and making internal budget fund changes.
In October, the administrative team and the committee identified potential areas for changes and honed the list.
“I shared before that how any time you talk about budget reductions, no matter what they are, they are personal to somebody or some family in our district, and we want to balance the idea of what those cuts could potentially be without targeting things prior to then when we need to and it is a tough thing to balance,” Berg added.
The group decided to keep potential future cuts in buckets so the board could have a general idea of what areas were being considered.
Those areas include $1.5 million in administration, $130,000 in extra-curricular, $2 million in staffing ratios, $1.1 million in student programming and learning, and $215,000 in support services.
“I do understand the want and need to dig deeper into that, and the (finance) committee recommendation is not to do that right now,” Berg said, because the state’s financial landscape has changed from when the district began its modeling.
“We are in a stronger position now because anything that comes our way now is above and beyond that, and we can have conversations about what do you with it,” Berg said.
Board Chair Kyle Christensen commended the work from the district team and finance committee in putting in hours of work on budget forecasting.
“In terms of gratitude, I know in our one-on-one conversations that were uncomfortable, but it is good and necessary and the work we have now is a basis of what to do when the state does not come through,” Christensen said.
Christensen encouraged District 192 residents to contact legislators and the governor to urging elected officials to properly fund school districts and the special education cross subsidy.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
