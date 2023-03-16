Farmington removes dumpster for collecting cardboard Mar 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Residents can use Pilot Knob dumpsters The Farmington cardboard recycling dumpsters located behind City Hall and adjacent to Feely’s Grain Elevator at 420 Second St. will be removed March 16.Residents can still use the cardboard recycling dumpsters located between the Maintenance Facility and Police Department off Pilot Knob Road at 19650 Municipal Drive.To account for an expected increase in demand, the city will increase the service capacity for the dumpsters to five days a week.The city asks residents to only place cardboard in the bins. Large quantities of cardboard can also be brought to Recycle Minnesota in Lakeville or the Recycling Zone in Eagan.For more information about trash and recycling collection, visit FarmingtonMN.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmington Feely's Grain Elevator Recycling In Farmington Recycle Minnesota Recycling Zone Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Vendella is a reflection of its eclectic owner Marcy Baumann Council frustration with Burnsville Center boils over Eagan police officer in critical condition after squad car struck Conditional use approved for Antlers Park concession in Lakeville Scott Highlands Middle School's show ‘Seussical Jr.’ opens March 16 E-editions Dakota County Tribune Mar 10, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Mar 10, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Mar 10, 2023 0
