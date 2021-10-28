Male suspect in custody
at Dakota County Jail in Hastings
Last evening three adults were found dead in a Farmington townhome and an adult male suspect was taken into custody at the scene and is being held at Dakota County Jail.
Farmington Police were dispatched at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the residence in the 5400 block of 183rd Street West, located off Pilot Knob Road on the north side of town after a welfare check call was made by a person visiting the residence.
Police found three deceased adults inside the home.
An adult male suspect was taken into custody at the scene and is being held at Dakota County Jail in Hastings.
Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford said, “I want to reassure the community that this was not a random incident and there is no ongoing danger to the public.
We are not looking for any additional suspects.”
The Farmington Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the case.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is also giving assistance.
Farmington Police said no further information will be released at this time.
The Dakota County Tribune and Sun Thisweek will continue to provide updates as more information is released.
