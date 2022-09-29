The Farmington Police Department will collaborate with the American Cancer Society to raise money and awareness about breast cancer via the Pink Patch Project.
“Farmington had its best fundraising year yet in 2021 raising $2,200 for the American Cancer Society,” said Farmington Police Sgt. Chris Lutz. “All of the Minnesota agencies participating raised more than $30,000 last year.”
The department will sell small pink patches that look like the ones police officers are wearing, along with challenge coins inside the lobby at the Farmington Police Department, 19500 Municipal Dr., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Purchases can be made with cash or check made out to the American Cancer Society. Additional donations will be collected.
“Each Farmington Liquors location will be selling challenge coins as well,” and you will have the ability to round up your purchase to donate to the American Cancer Society," Lutz added.
Fundraiser proceeds will be presented to the American Cancer Society at the end of October.
The Pink Patch Project began in 2013, and since then more than 900,000 patches have been sold in more than 500 police departments across the nation.
Farmington Police joins other departments in Rosemount, Lakeville, Burnsville, Dakota County Sheriff, Hastings, and Inver Grove in wearing the pink patches.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.