Farmington Police ask community to raise funds for the Pink Patch Project
Photo by Kara Hildreth

The Farmington Police Department will collaborate with the American Cancer Society to raise money and awareness about breast cancer via the Pink Patch Project.

“Farmington had its best fundraising year yet in 2021 raising $2,200 for the American Cancer Society,” said Farmington Police Sgt. Chris Lutz. “All of the Minnesota agencies participating raised more than $30,000 last year.”

