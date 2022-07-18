Neighborhoods can register
for Aug. 2 block party night
Farmington neighborhoods are invited to organize block parties for National Night Out before Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Farmington Police Sgt. Andy Bellows, who has been the NNO coordinator for the past five years, said each year the police and fire department look forward to gathering with residents, having fun, and building relationships.
“It seems like each year it gets stronger and stronger, and in recent times these relationships are so important now,” Bellows said in an interview.
“Just more within the last couple of years and especially during the pandemic, it is our focus as a police department that has always been community driven and community outreach, we understand truly how this is a priority for our officers in our agency.”
Farmington police, like other agencies across the state and country, responded to many mental health calls during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a confusing time, there were a lot of unknowns and residents were on edge, and normally when we arrive on a call, it is not a person’s best time, and it is our job to make that a calming effect as much as possible,” Bellows said.
In 2020, National Night Out in Farmington was canceled due to the public health precaution. Last year, NNO was back to normal and more than 30 neighborhoods hosted block parties. Families and children welcomed visits from public safety crews who stopped by to visit and allowed curious children to check out the bells and whistles on the fire trucks and squad cars.
Check the city of Farmington’s social media platforms to register for NNO and request a fire and police visit.
Neighborhoods that participate are asked to collect food items to donate to the Farmington Food Shelf.
“For the past two years we have had a food drive where each squad gets a big bucket container and residents can collect different food items, personal care products and clearing items, and after the event we sort and separate the items and weigh them and bring them down to the food shelf,” Bellows said. “I know giving to the food shelf has always been a part of the city that we are.”
Last year, NNO was a joyous event for people who were ready to gather and socialize after the pandemic subsided.
“It seemed like such a relief for the residents and to have some normalcy, and this event in particular, it was important for us because we were all really bummed that we did not have NNO in 2020, and last year we were all really excited to see faces again in a really positive way,” Bellows said.
Bellows said part of NNO’s mission is to bring neighbors together to build relationships and strengthen neighborhood watch efforts.
“This neighborhood watch can heighten awareness of criminal activity and suspicious behavior,” Bellows said.
Farmington police will have six to eight officers participating in NNO, along with crews from Farmington fire and representatives from the Farmington City Council and Farmington School Board.
“We hope to have 40 to 50 block party events – the more the merrier,” Bellows said.
The older neighborhoods in the downtown area are always the first ones to register, Bellows said. The goal is to spend a little time at each block party that night.
Bellows said: “We are very excited for another year of NNO, and we hope to surpass our numbers last year with the gathering party wise and the donations for the food shelf.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
