Planning chair: the new apartment
will “bring life to downtown”
Farmington Planning Commission unanimously approved a plan to build a four-story, market rent apartment in the heart of downtown at the corner of Third and Elm Street that is main thoroughfare into downtown at the Feb. 14 meeting.
A team from Ebert Construction and Collage Architects presented a concept plan Nov. 7, during a joint Farmington City Council and Planning Commission work session and again during the Feb. 6 joint meeting. City staff have been devoting time to working with the developers.
The new four-story, market rate apartment complex will bring 74 housing units to the Farmington downtown cityscape and give the city new life and vitality.
The draft plan calls for an exterior building color and materials palette that would fit in with the downtown buildings. There will be a third floor community room and will have an exterior barbecue with spaces to relax. Each unit will have a balcony patio and there will be a pet washing station inside the interior garage space. Inside parking will be at grade on the first level, and outdoor parking on west side. There will be an exercise area, meeting room, and lobby with coffee kiosks on the first floor.
The commercial land is south of the downtown Kwik Trip. This serves as the main thoroughfare off Highway 50 or Elm Street. The commercial land was formerly home to Dakota Motors, which has been for sale for years and has remained mostly vacant, although a couple small businesses lease a portion of space. Many residents have stated the vacant building looks like an eye sore.
The project will close off Second Street and take some land where there is a city-owned public parking lot that runs parallel to the railroad tracks.
Prior to a vote, the city held a public hearing to collect comments about the project. The public comments shared came from local downtown business owners who spoke about the current challenges with parking and closing of Second Street that will reduce ways to get into the downtown district.
Longtime Farmington Planning Commissioner Dirk Rotty spoke about the project.
“It is an opportunity for our business people downtown, you are going to have 75 apartments downtown within walking distance of your business, in your service or retail or whatever your business is you might be,” Rotty said, adding the gains far out weigh the challenges with parking and traffic.
The city conducted two open houses in the morning and evening for local business owners to ask questions and see the concept plans on boards set up in the atrium of city hall.
“I felt at that time we provided the business community a time to voice their concerns or issues if they had them, and I hope I am pretty approachable,” Rotty said, adding the council is available to talk anytime.
“This isn’t the first time we have talked about this, we have had at least two different discussions for city council and staff along with the developer - two good discussions that were open and honest and we looked at the pros and looked at the cons,” Rotty said.
“We have questioned the developer pretty hard and our staff have questioned them even harder on making sure they provide adequate parking to maintain the parking for our businesses downtown, and I would support this and I am not against this, I see it as a benefit and an opportunity for this community and I am going to support it and the next route it will take is to our city council.” Commissioner Krista Tesky said, “We all understand that this is a huge gateway to our downtown district, and I don’t think we thought it would be an apartment building and we would all love to see retail at the street level.”
“It is life being brought to downtown, so with that I think and it is a great project to look at, and I do believe we will have some parking issues and concerns,” said Tesky. She suggested city staff draft some signage to be posted that could communicate additional parking spaces open to the public.
“I think it is a good looking building and the materials on the building look great and I think it will brighten up the downtown a little bit and put a new edge and a new spin on it and I am looking forward to it,” Tesky said.
“I value all the businesses in town and I appreciate the community, and I truly do echo the concerns that there is going to be a parking issue and I do think the city does need to address and communicate where open parking lots are now and places to park,” Commissioner Phil Windschitl said. He confirmed with the developer that the Second Street 25 parking stalls will be used for apartment residents and would be maintain by the developer and there would be agreement with city to maintain the lot.
“I like the fact that it is coming here and I think it will be a great benefit to the city but I do think if we want to be patient we do have to be concerned what the future holds and we have to jump on the opportunity when it presents itself and I think the building looks good and I think it will attract a lot of people to downtown,” and will be great for business, Windschitl said.
Commissioner Lee Ann Lehto said she shares concerns for parking and traffic flow.
“I do think commissioner Tesky’s comment about signage and to other areas that can be used for parking,” she said. Lehto asked about the price range and the number of apartments that will be ADA (American with Disabilities Act) compliant.
Greg Hayes, vice president of real estate and development with Ebert Construction and Ten Nineteen Development, said the project will meet the ADA unit to follow state statute and that is all outlined in the concept plan. The market rent apartments will range in size from 1,500 to 1,800 for one and two bedrooms and the monthly rental prices will fall around $1,200.
Commissioner Rebecca McAbee thanked all the business owners for attending the public hearing, adding the input was heard and there will be room for improvement and communication with the city.
“I think your voices in that respect are being heard,” McAbee said. “I personally think the benefits of this project outweigh the challenges.”
Senior City Planner Tony Wippler presented a city map that showed all the eight areas of downtown that has open public parking. There are 300 total parking in city lots and street parking stalls.
All apartment residents will park in the back of the building in the rear of the building and in the first floor parking inside the building.
“No parking is being directed to Third Street, zero,” Hayes said.
The apartment building construction process will be on an estimated 14-month timelines from start to end.
“Ideally, if we receive approvals and get all documents finalized we would be in a position to start construction in mid-summer, late summer to early fall depending on how the little tiny details come in from that standpoint,” Hayes said.
Rotty asked about the project staging, and Hayes said that all will be done behind building on the backside and there will be an access way that will be temporary to maintain fire department access.
Windschitl asked the developer if the residents can see an apartment that their company has built.
Hayes said Ebert Construction built a similar-sized building in Delano that had more parking issues since the was no public parking in that downtown city. Hayes added the city and residents are not happy about the downtown apartment building.
“I think this is a good project and if we got everything we wanted, it would be a little more commercial based instead of just a flat out apartment building, but bringing that many people downtown brings vitality and more business downtown is a good thing,” McAbee said.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
