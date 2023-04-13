Final step in approval of downtown
market rate, four-story complex
The Farmington City Council approved the final steps in an agreement with Ten Nineteen Development that will redevelop the 310 Third St. property into a new four-story, market rate apartment building in downtown Farmington.
The council unanimously approved a purchase agreement, lease agreement, development contract and a resolution approving conveyance of public real estate property between the city and Ebert Apartments on the April 3 council consent agenda.
“It is the bow that goes around that project, and there have been a lot of steps that have taken place over the last few months and those were some of the final steps that need to be done to allow this project to move forward so we do have the developers here tonight and thank you again for your interest and investment in the community,” said Farmington Community Development Director Deanna Kuennen.
City Planning Manager Tony Wippler said: “As part of the redevelopment, the developer is proposing to purchase a portion of Second Street from the city for parking purposes.” The Second Street public property with the city-owned parking lot was vacated by council action on March 6.
“The developer is requesting to lease the northern portion of the Second Street parking lot from the city for additional resident parking,” Wippler said. The purchase agreement calls for the purchase price of the public property and a part of the Second Street parking lot to be $1 paid by the Ten Nineteen Development to the city.
As outlined in the purchase agreement, the buyer or the developer will provide a utility easement for storm sewer lines in the property and an access easement and fire lane through the property. This must be provided at the time of the sale closing.
The lease agreement outlines terms for leasing the northern portion of the Second Street parking lot. The general terms for the lease are for 30 years and the lease can be renewed for up to three successive, 10-year terms. The rent will be $1 per year.
The lease calls for Ten Nineteen Development to maintain the parking lot at its sole expense, which includes repair, sweeping, stripping, snow removal and other needed improvements.
The development contract calls for terms for public infrastructure construction as part of the redevelopment. The total security amount required to be paid to the city is $220,000 that consists of the following:
- $100,000 for grading, erosion control, restoration, and grading certification and the remaining amount for sanitary sewer and water main connections; storm sewer construction; street and sidewalk restoration; streetlight and signs and landscaping.
The developer will provide $250,000 to the city for the future construction of replacement parking on a separate city-owned property. There will be no fees collected with this contract as the property is not being platted.
Kuennen said: “We will start to see activity out there with soil boring activity and we are still on track for the closing of the property to take place within the next couple of months and construction to start yet this year, and this is a big project for the community and thank you for your support.”
