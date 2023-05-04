Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt spoke about the importance of networking, diverse housing and economic development underway during the 2023 Farmington State of the City address April 27.
Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce sponsored the annual event along with area and local business sponsors at the standing-room-only event at city hall.
Hoyt introduced three new senior leadership administrators, Julie Flaten, assistant city administrator and human resources director; Deanna Kuennen, community development director; and John Powell, public works director and city engineer.
“They are highly skilled, ambitious, collaborative leaders, and with their addition to the team we are undoubtedly stronger as an organization,” Hoyt said. “Each of them hit the ground running and have already made significant impacts to our standards of service, strategic planning and overall operational effectiveness.”
He said the council’s top three goals of improving quality business growth and retention, community engagement and infrastructure support
“We adopted these priorities in 2021 as the pillars of our work and vision,” he said. “This year we added a fourth and arguably our most important pillar employee engagement, culture and wellness – without our people we cannot achieve our goals.”
Economic development
Hoyt said city staff will enhance business to welcome, support and attract development that can diversify the city’s tax base. The focus will be to maintain and grow these relationships.
“We reviewed our development process, our team solicited feedback from builders, developers, and businesses and we listened, and our Development Review Committee reviewed the feedback and we’ve implemented changes across departments to ensure we are being efficient and effective,” Hoyt said.
City leadership worked with the council to update the city’s business subsidy policy, revise a Redevelopment Initiative Plan and create a new tax increment financing district in downtown Farmington.
Aerospace Engineering in the city’s industrial park broke ground and began construction on a 13,333-square-foot addition, which will allow for increased production and new processing systems to expand its products in aerospace and cryogenic insulation applications and beyond.
New diverse housing
This summer Ebert Construction will begin the construction of a four-story, market rate apartment complex in downtown at the former Dakota Motors building at 310 Third St. on the corner of Elm Street.
“The planning for this complex commercial project was an open process with multiple open houses, public hearings and resident and business input,” Hoyt said. “This is an opportunity to diversify our housing market, place more residents in close proximity to downtown business, and most importantly, it was the goal of our Downtown Redevelopment Plan and 2040 Comprehensive Plan.”
Hoyt said the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says diverse housing options are important to prospective developers, investors and businesses.
New single-family housing under development are at Fairhills Estates at South Creek with 244 new homes, Whispering Fields south of the high school with 119 units, Sapphire Lakes with 131 units, and Vita Attiva active adult community with 141 units south of Highway 50.
Other housing options under development are 276 townhomes at Vermillion Commons across from Boeckman Middle School and the Dakota County CDA project south of St. Michael’s Catholic Church off Denmark Avenue. These housing projects are in close in proximity to Vermillion River Crossings retail development that is awaiting development.
Community engagement
The city has been focused on ways to increase transparency in city government, enhance community outreach and create tools to encourage residents’ engagement, Hoyt said.
Among the new initiatives are the Farmington Police Department’s Chill with a Cop event that offered ice cream downtown with local police officers. The Farmington Toys for Town led by the police department gave 120 families groceries and toys to more than 400 children. The event raised $41,000 in donations.
The Farmington Fire Department increased public education and fire prevention awareness through social media and the city’s YouTube account, open houses, the Easter Egg Hunt, and school visits.
“This July our fire department will have an amazing 150th anniversary event at the fairgrounds and we will have fireworks,” Hoyt said.
Employee engagement, culture
There has been a turnover in the administrative team leaders at city hall and the council decided to focus on ways to improve employee engagement, culture and wellness.
“We want to ensure all employees feel empowered, valued and appreciated,” Hoyt said.
The city is focusing on ways to promote employee collaboration and create a respectful and trusting work environment, he said. The city held an employee recognition event in recent months and will conduct an employee culture survey, along with re-establishing the internal safety and wellness committee at city hall.
“As we look back over the last year, and more importantly as we look ahead, I believe the following statement is true: we all believe Farmington is a great community, full of amazing people who want Farmington to thrive,” Hoyt said.
“How we get there and what that looks like may differ from one person to the next, but we all desire to live in a prosperous community,” he added.
Hoyt said: “It wasn’t long ago that our community was stagnant, we had minimal growth in populus, and housing, vacant storefronts and office spaces and things felt OK, we longed for the boom and hoped the market would either find us or would end up here when other options were no more.”
“In the meantime, our infrastructure was aging, our roads and trails were deteriorating, and capital projects postponed,” Hoyt said.
He said the council has worked to pay off long-term debt to better its financial position.
“The last few years have been full of change, our landscape has changed, as new residential developments and commercial lots are built, and our storefronts are full and vacant retail space is almost non-existent, and these are good problems to have,” he added.
City leaders are working together to empower a culture of empowerment, excitement and vision, Hoyt said, adding how the most important part is accountability.
“Farmington is quickly becoming a desired place of employment, people want to be a part of something bigger than a job,” Hoyt said.
“We have turned a page in Farmington and are no longer talking about why things haven’t happened, why we don’t have this or that, and instead we are working together, looking forward and demanding more our ourselves,” Hoyt said.
“We, the entire community, are writing our own story, and we have the power in our words and actions to write the best or worst outcome,” he added. “We continue to encourage everyone’s engagement, and if you don’t like what is happening in your community, show up and be a constructive voice, not a destructive one.”
“We are all contributors, and we all have a responsibility in what the world sees and knows of Farmington. Help us continue to project Farmington as the amazing community we are,” Hoyt said.
See the entire 2023 Farmington State of the City presentation streamed on Farmington’s YouTube Channel, the city’s Facebook platform or Charter Spectrum Channel 180 on cable TV.
