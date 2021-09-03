The city will host a mattress and box springs drop off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Farmington Maintenance Facility, 19650 Municipal Drive.
The mattresses and box springs will be accepted for $25 for each piece. Only cash and checks will be accepted. Checks can be payable to Certified Recycling.
Documents can be brought in and will be shredded at no charge.
Dakota County will collect household hazardous waste at the Recycling Zone in Eagan, 3365 Dodd Road.
For more information, visit FarmingtonMN.gov or call 651-280-6905.
